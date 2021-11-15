Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Slenyto 1 mg and 5mg prolonged-release tablets – distributed by Flynn Pharma Ltd, EL (21)A/29

MDR Number

MDR 247-10/21

Company name

RAD Neurim Pharmaceuticals EEC SARL, distributed by Flynn Pharma Ltd

Product description

Slenyto 1 mg prolonged-release tablets PLGB 52348/0003, EU/1/18/1318/001

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 1049309A 31/12/2021 60 tablets 01/04/2019 1049310 31/12/2021 60 tablets 05/03/2020 1049311 31/12/2021 60 tablets 01/10/2020 1049312 31/12/2021 60 tablets 04/03/2021 1051815 31/01/2022 60 tablets 06/07/2021 80419B 31/12/2021 60 tablets 12/03/2021 90287 30/09/2022 60 tablets 22/07/2021 10175A 31/05/2024 60 tablets Not distributed yet 10186 31/05/2024 60 tablets Not distributed yet

Slenyto 5 mg prolonged-release tablets PLGB 52348/0004, EU/1/18/1318/003

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 00130 30/04/2023 30 tablets 15/07/2020 00409C 30/11/2023 30 tablets Not distributed yet 10058 29/02/2024 30 tablets Not distributed yet

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: melatonin

Brief description of the problem

Flynn Pharma Ltd, distributors of Slenyto 1 mg and 5mg prolonged release tablets would like to notify you of an error with the patient information leaflets (PILs) that have been packaged in the above batches of products. These were an older version of the PIL which did not include the most up to date safety information. The information missing from the PILs is as below:

Section 2 Other medicines and Slenyto: This should include “- beta-blockers (used to control blood pressure). These medicines should be taken in the morning.”

Section 6 Contents of the pack and other information: In the section “What Slenyto looks like and contents of the pack”, the number “30 / ” is missing from the approved wording for the 1 mg tablet pack size and should state “Available in blister packs of 30 / 60 tablets.”

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product and where possible, provide an updated PIL. Where available, Flynn Pharma Ltd will be providing the updated PIL with all future deliveries for the affected batches. The updated PIL is available via the electronic medicines compendium (EMC) website.

Further Information

For more information, medical information queries or replacement PIL enquiries, please contact:

Flynn Pharma Ltd Medical Information Department on 01438 727822, email – medinfo@flynnpharma.com.

For stock control queries, please contact: Flynn Pharma Ltd on 01438 727822.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download the document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Slenyto 1 mg and 5mg – distributed by Flynn Pharma Ltd, EL (21)A/29