Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Sandoz Limited, Omeprazole products, EL(24)A/34

DMRC reference number

DMRC 31246876

Company name

Sandoz Limited

Omeprazole 10mg gastro-resistant capsules, PL 04416/0651

SNOMED Code

3753411000001102

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed NR7436 31/08/2025 28 24/06/2024 NP0188 31/08/2025 28 23/04/2024

Omeprazole 20mg gastro-resistant capsules, PL 04416/0652

SNOMED Code

3753611000001104

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed NK2790 31/05/2025 100 24/04/2024 NP6341 31/10/2025 28 11/07/2024 NP0340 30/09/2025 28 30/06/2024 NP0338 30/09/2025 28 26/06/2024 NP0196 31/08/2025 28 30/05/2024 NP6261 30/09/2025 28 03/07/2024 NP6340 30/09/2025 28 05/07/2024 NP0192 31/08/2025 28 29/04/2024 NN5783 31/08/2025 28 28/03/2024 NN7643 30/09/2025 28 13/06/2024 NM4605 31/08/2025 28 18/03/2024 NM1246 31/07/2025 28 17/03/2024 NK4294 31/07/2025 28 24/02/2024 NK2489 31/07/2025 28 12/03/2024 NM1246 31/07/2025 28 17/03/2024 NK2486 31/07/2025 28 20/02/2024 NK2484 30/06/2025 28 19/01/2024 NJ0183 31/07/2025 28 01/02/2024 NJ0182 31/07/2025 28 22/01/2024 NJ6114 31/07/2025 28 16/02/2024 NJ5014 31/07/2025 28 28/02/2024 NJ6113 31/07/2025 28 14/02/2024 NJ0179 30/06/2025 28 18/01/2024 NJ0180 30/06/2025 28 19/01/2024 NJ0181 30/06/2025 28 29/01/2024 NH7770 31/07/2025 28 22/01/2024 NH7771 30/06/2025 28 17/01/2024 NH2809 30/06/2025 28 11/01/2024 NG8624 31/05/2025 28 08/01/2024 NG8998 31/05/2025 28 01/12/2023 NG8621 31/05/2025 28 01/12/2023 NG4125 31/05/2025 28 12/12/2023 NG4126 31/05/2025 28 21/12/2023 NG2539 31/05/2025 28 27/11/2023 NW2409 30/11/2025 28 Not yet distributed NP6341 31/10/2025 28 Not yet distributed NP6342 31/10/2025 28 Not yet distributed NR2911 31/10/2025 28 Not yet distributed NT3562 31/10/2025 28 Not yet distributed NT4728 31/10/2025 28 Not yet distributed NT7236 30/11/2025 28 Not yet distributed

Mezzopram 10mg dispersible gastro-resistant tablets, PL 04416/1077

SNOMED Code

18503211000001105

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed NT9384 30/06/2025 28 Not yet distributed NS2301 30/06/2025 28 13/06/2024 NM8348 30/04/2025 28 06/03/2024 NG6059 31/12/2024 28 04/01/2024 NE9955 31/10/2024 28 04/09/2023 NX3026 31/10/2025 28 Not yet distributed

Mezzopram 20mg dispersible gastro-resistant tablets, PL 04416/1078

SNOMED Code

18503311000001102

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed NR1768 30/04/2025 28 09/05/2024 NR1766 30/04/2025 28 05/04/2024 NH0584 31/12/2024 28 11/12/2023 NH0585 31/12/2024 28 22/01/2024 NJ8635 31/12/2024 28 16/01/2024 NH0587 31/12/2024 28 29/11/2023 NH0583 31/10/2024 28 19/10/2023

Mezzopram 40mg dispersible gastro-resistant tablets, PL 04416/1079

SNOMED Code

18503411000001109

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed NR1765 31/10/2025 7 28/03/2024 NC2107 31/12/2024 7 16/07/2023

Omeprazole 40mg powder for solution for infusion vials, PL 04416/0701

SNOMED Code

31685111000001103

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed NH1463 31/07/2025 1 30/05/2024 NH1462 31/07/2025 1 04/06/2024 NH1464 31/07/2025 1 09/01/2024 NF5853 28/02/2025 1 26/10/2023 NA0066 28/02/2025 1 11/08/2023 NA0068 28/02/2025 1 02/11/2023 NA0074 28/02/2025 1 08/02/2024 NK2237AA 31/08/2025 1 Not yet distributed

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Omeprazole

Brief description of the problem

Sandoz Ltd. has informed the MHRA that there is missing safety information in the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) and Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPCs) of the specific products listed in this notification. The product information does not include a warning/precaution for severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCAR) in section 4.4, and adverse events of drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) and acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis (AGEP) in section 4.8 of the SmPC.

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality or safety of the medicines because of this missing information. Therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Due to supply considerations, batches listed as not yet distributed will not be repackaged with the updated PIL prior to distribution. The specified ‘Not yet distributed’ batches are scheduled to be distributed in the future to avoid any supply considerations

Healthcare professionals are advised to review the information contained within this notification and take this into account when prescribing. If any of the above products are supplied and/or dispensed, please ensure that patients are aware of the missing information as highlighted above. It is important that any patients who notice relevant symptoms (see information in the ‘Advice for Patients’ section) should seek immediate medical advice. The following is a link to the updated SmPC:

Omeprazole 10mg gastro-resistant capsules (PL 04416/0651):

Omeprazole 10mg Capsules - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Omeprazole 20mg gastro-resistant capsules (PL 04416/0652):

Omeprazole 20mg Capsules - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Mezzopram 10mg dispersible gastro-resistant tablets (PL 04416/1077):

Mezzopram 10 mg Dispersible Gastro-resistant Tablets - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Mezzopram 20mg dispersible gastro-resistant tablets (PL 04416/1078):

Mezzopram 20 mg Dispersible Gastro-resistant Tablets - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Mezzopram 40mg dispersible gastro-resistant tablets (PL 04416/1079):

Mezzopram 40 mg Dispersible Gastro-resistant Tablets - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Omeprazole 40mg powder for solution for infusion vials (PL 04416/0701):

Omeprazole 40 mg Powder for Solution for Infusion - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Advice for patients

Omeprazole can very rarely cause certain conditions that result in skin reactions like widespread rashes, peeling skin, scaly skin, bumps, blisters, or redness. These conditions can also cause other symptoms like fever and swollen lymph nodes, which you can feel as lumps under the skin. These conditions are known as ‘drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms’ (DRESS) and ‘acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis’ (AGEP), and they occur in about 1 out of every 10,000 to 1,000 patients taking omeprazole. Information about these conditions is missing from the Patient Information Leaflet that comes with your medicine. This does not change or affect the quality of the product, you can safely continue your treatment. Should you experience any skin reactions during or after treatment, or if you have any other unusual symptoms such as high temperature, lumps or feeling unwell please contact your healthcare professional as soon as possible.

If you have any concerns about the information provided with your medicine, please speak with your pharmacy team in the first instance. If you have concerns about a medicine you may be using, please contact your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please email sandozgb@EU.propharmagroup.com, or telephone: +44 1276 698 101

For stock control queries, please email sales.sandoz-gb@sandoz.com, or telephone: +44 1276 698607

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

