Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Sandoz Limited, Co-amoxiclav 125/31.25mg/5ml, 250/62.5mg/5ml powder for oral suspension, EL (23)A/14

MDR 230-03/23

Sandoz Limited

Co-amoxiclav 125/31.25mg/5ml powder for oral suspension, PL 04416/0514

6032711000001109

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed KN7289 30/04/2023 1 11/06/2020 KN1408 30/04/2023 1 02/07/2020 KN1409 30/04/2023 1 02/07/2020 KN1406 30/04/2023 1 09/07/2020 KN1410 30/04/2023 1 16/07/2020 KS7930 30/06/2023 1 03/09/2020 KS7928 30/06/2023 1 03/09/2020 KS7929 30/06/2023 1 03/09/2020 KS7925 30/06/2023 1 11/09/2020 KX1634 30/09/2023 1 03/12/2020 KZ5913 31/10/2023 1 26/03/2021 KZ5911 31/10/2023 1 26/03/2021 LA6145 30/11/2023 1 08/04/2021 LA6142 31/10/2023 1 18/05/2021 KZ7804 31/10/2023 1 20/05/2021 LG8908 30/04/2024 1 08/07/2021 LJ0774 31/05/2024 1 15/07/2021 LJ0772 30/04/2024 1 15/07/2021 LJ0777 31/05/2024 1 15/07/2021 LJ8598 31/05/2024 1 29/07/2021 LJ8597 31/05/2024 1 30/07/2021 LR5163 30/09/2024 1 21/12/2021 LV2132 30/09/2024 1 18/03/2022 MB7217 28/02/2025 1 23/05/2022 MB3089 28/02/2025 1 23/05/2022 MB7213 28/02/2025 1 23/05/2022 MB9154 28/02/2025 1 27/06/2022 MH3989 30/06/2025 1 20/09/2022 MJ3047 31/08/2025 1 21/10/2022 MN4528 31/10/2025 1 12/01/2023 MN4525 31/10/2025 1 12/01/2023 MP2985 31/10/2025 1 23/01/2023 MP2984 31/10/2025 1 23/01/2023 MS7591 31/12/2025 1 03/03/2023 MS5699 31/12/2025 1 08/03/2023 MS5698 31/12/2025 1 08/03/2023 MP5588 31/10/2025 1 14/03/2023 MT2296 31/12/2025 1 17/03/2023

Co-amoxiclav 125/31.25mg/5ml powder for oral suspension (ALMUS LIVERY), PL 04416/0514

6032711000001109

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed LL9525 31/05/2024 1 27/08/2021 LM7892 31/05/2024 1 12/11/2021 MB7218 28/02/2025 1 06/05/2022

Co-amoxiclav 250/62.5mg/5ml powder for oral suspension, PL 04416/0515

6034811000001107

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed KN7345 30/04/2023 1 24/06/2020 KN7348 30/04/2023 1 24/06/2020 KN7343 30/04/2023 1 24/06/2020 KN7344 30/04/2023 1 26/06/2020 KN7346 30/04/2023 1 29/06/2020 KN7349 30/04/2023 1 29/06/2020 KN7351 30/04/2023 1 09/07/2020 KN7355 30/04/2023 1 09/07/2020 KN7356 30/04/2023 1 10/07/2020 KN7358 30/04/2023 1 10/07/2020 KN7359 30/04/2023 1 04/08/2020 KU1888 31/07/2023 1 21/10/2020 KV9017 31/08/2023 1 12/11/2020 KV9018 31/08/2023 1 12/11/2020 KV9030 31/08/2023 1 19/11/2020 KV9015 31/08/2023 1 24/11/2020 KZ8872 31/10/2023 1 18/02/2021 KZ8870 31/10/2023 1 18/02/2021 KZ8869 31/10/2023 1 18/02/2021 LB0656 30/11/2023 1 22/02/2021 LA1951 31/10/2023 1 22/02/2021 KZ8863 31/10/2023 1 26/03/2021 LA1953 30/11/2023 1 08/04/2021 LA1954 30/11/2023 1 08/04/2021 KZ8864 31/10/2023 1 15/04/2021 KZ8866 31/10/2023 1 07/05/2021 LH0734 30/04/2024 1 24/06/2021 LH0736 30/04/2024 1 01/07/2021 LJ8596 31/12/2023 1 30/07/2021 LL7416 30/06/2024 1 09/09/2021 LM6701 31/08/2024 1 01/11/2021 LM6702 31/08/2024 1 02/11/2021 LM6705 31/08/2024 1 10/11/2021 LM6706 31/08/2024 1 10/11/2021 LR6835 31/10/2024 1 2/02/2022 LL9622 30/06/2024 1 22/02/2022 LP2509 31/08/2024 1 22/02/2022 MB7827 28/02/2025 1 08/07/2022 MG6831 30/06/2025 1 02/09/2022 MF7424 31/05/2025 1 06/09/2022 MG1126 30/06/2025 1 06/09/2022 MG1127 30/06/2025 1 06/09/2022 MG7519 30/06/2025 1 13/09/2022 MG6832 30/06/2025 1 20/09/2022 MG7521 30/06/2025 1 20/09/2022 MG6833 30/06/2025 1 20/09/2022 MH3996 30/06/2025 1 27/09/2022 MJ7424 31/07/2025 1 28/10/2022 MJ7426 31/07/2025 1 25/11/2022 MJ7425 31/07/2025 1 25/11/2022 MJ8744 31/08/2025 1 25/11/2022 MK2855 31/08/2025 1 25/11/2022 ML7555 30/09/2025 1 25/11/2022 ML7558 30/09/2025 1 30/11/2022 MN0722 31/10/2025 1 22/12/2022 MP2508 31/10/2025 1 19/01/2023 MP4622 31/10/2025 1 19/01/2023 MP7479 31/10/2025 1 19/01/2023 MP1482 31/10/2025 1 19/01/2023 MP2509 31/10/2025 1 09/02/2023 MS1090 31/12/2025 1 03/03/2023 MR6781 31/10/2025 1 03/03/2023

Co-amoxiclav 250/62.5mg/5ml powder for oral suspension (ALMUS LIVERY), PL 04416/0515

6034811000001107

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed LM6707 31/08/2024 1 27/10/2021 LM7608 31/08/2024 1 08/12/2021 MB7828 28/02/2025 1 08/07/2022 MG9435 30/06/2025 1 20/09/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: amoxicillin trihydrate, potassium clavulanate

Brief description of the problem

Sandoz limited has informed the MHRA that the products mentioned in this notification are not sugar free despite the carton stating ‘sugar free’. The ‘sugar free’ text was added to the carton in December 2008 in error. All batches supplied since December 2008 have contained a very small quantity of sugar originating from the flavouring. The contained sugars are dextrose and maltodextrin, which are both composed of glucose. However, for a small cohort of patients the product may not be suitable. The maximum daily intake of sugar from Co-Amoxiclav powder for oral solution is equivalent to less than 1% of the maximum daily intake recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The total amount of sugar at the maximum daily doses equates to 204.3 mg in children, 127.8 mg in adults, based on dosing recommendations as per the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).

SmPC: Co-amoxiclav 125/31.25mg/5ml powder for oral suspension, PL 04416/0514 https://mhraproducts4853.blob.core.windows.net/docs/e3c93505e2240f10ef3e81a1a2953a59a26d7b2e

SmPC: Co-amoxiclav 250/62.5mg/5ml powder for oral suspension, PL 04416/0515 https://mhraproducts4853.blob.core.windows.net/docs/593e8aa9baa0bbe9082c8e54eced1cbd3ec54587

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, and the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to inform patients about the error when dispensing subsequent batches or in discussion with patients who may have concerns related to sugar intake or glucose control, where appropriate.

Healthcare professionals should be aware that due to the continuity of supply, a small number of extra batches of each product, which contain small amounts of sugars, will be released to the market, even though the carton will indicate that these products are ‘sugar free’. Sandoz have confirmed that after July 2023 all batches manufactured will contain the correct carton artwork.

Advice for patients

This notification relates to the fact that the products noted above contain a small quantity of sugar while the carton states ‘sugar free’. Patients do not need to take any action as the medicine itself is not affected. Any suspected adverse reactions should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

Further Information

For more information, medical information queries, please contact: sandozgb@EU.propharmagroup.com, Telephone: +44 1276 698 101

For stock control queries, please contact: sales.sandoz-gb@sandoz.com, Telephone: +44 1276 698607

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Sandoz Limited, Co-amoxiclav 125/31.25mg/5ml, 250/62.5mg/5ml powder for oral suspension, EL (23)A/14