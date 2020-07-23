Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Pfizer Limited, Ecalta 100mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion, EL (20)A/32
Pfizer Limited has informed us that the packs for the affected batches below have not been packaged with the current version of the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) containing updated storage instructions of the infusion solution in section 5.
MDR Number
MDR 135-12/19
Company Name
Pfizer Limited
Product description
Ecalta 100mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|DN 6937
|30/09/2022
|1 vial
|DX 1158
|30/09/2022
|1 vial
Active pharmaceutical ingredient: anidulafungin
Section 5 - How to store ECALTA
|Incorrect information in the PIL of the affected batches
|Correct information that should be in the PILs
|The reconstituted solution may be stored up to 25oC for up to 24 hours. The infusion solution may be stored at 25oC (room temperature) for 48 hours or stored frozen for at least 72 hours and should be administered at 25oC (room temperature) within 48 hours.
|The reconstituted solution may be stored up to 25oC for up to 24 hours. The infusion solution may be stored at 25oC (room temperature) for 48 hours, (do not freeze) and should be administered at 25oC (room temperature) within 48 hours. The section of the PIL for medical or healthcare professionals was also updated to include the following statement: “The infusion solution must not be frozen”.
Advice for healthcare professionals
When dispensing this medicine from the affected batches listed above, please ensure that the correct PIL is issued.
The correct PIL is available from the electronic medicines compendium (EMC) website by clicking on the link below:
PIL for ECALTA 100mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion
The Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC Section 6.3) has been updated to state “The infusion solution may be stored at 25ºC for 48 hours. Do not freeze”.
The updated SmPC is available on the EMC website: www.medicines.org.uk
Further Information
For suspected adverse reaction and/or medical information queries, please contact:
Pfizer Limited, Walton Oaks, Dorking Road, Tadworth, Surrey, KT20 7NS
Telephone: 01304 616 161
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.
NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacy contractors.
