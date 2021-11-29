Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Mometasone Furoate 50 Microgram / Dose Nasal Spray, Suspension, PilsCo Ltd, EL (21)A/33

MDR Number

MDR 282-11/21

Company name

PilsCo Ltd.

Product description

Mometasone Furoate 50 Microgram / Dose Nasal Spray, Suspension

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed KT1782 31/05/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 03/02/2021 KT1781 31/05/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 31/03/2021 KV4290 31/07/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 12/05/2021 KV4303 31/07/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 13/05/2021 KR4651 31/05/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 13/05/2021 KV4301 31/07/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 25/05/2021 KV4299 31/07/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 04/06/2021 KV4302 31/07/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 05/07/2021 KY6352 30/09/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 13/07/2021 KY6322 30/09/2022 Bottle 18g, corresponding to 140 delivered doses 31/08/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Mometasone Furoate

Brief description of the problem

PilsCo Ltd. have identified a error relating to the wording on the outer carton label. The label affixed on the bottle states: ‘use within 2 weeks of first use’, instead of the correct label statement which should be: ‘use within 2 months of first use’.

The correct statement ‘use within 2 months of first use’ is printed on the patient information leaflet and on the carton.

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product and instruct the patient to ensure they use the product within 2 months of first use.

Further Information

For more information, medical information queries or stock control queries, please contact:

Nigel Kelly

Nigel@ethigen.co.uk

013555 98155

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

