Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Galderma (U.K.) Limited, Epiduo 0.1% / 2.5% gel (45 g), EL (22)A/52

MDR number

MDR 031-12/22

Company name

Galderma (U.K.) Limited

Product name

Epiduo 0.1% / 2.5% gel (45 g), PL 10590/0057

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 1324283 30-Nov-23 1 x 45g 18-Mar-22 1324288 30-Nov-23 1 x 45g 18-Mar-22 2324207 31-Jan-24 1 x 45g 09-Jun-22 2324212 31-Mar-24 1 x 45g 31-May-22 2324218 30-Apr-24 1 x 45g 14-Jul-22 2324227 30-Apr-24 1 x 45g 26-Jul-22 2324228 30-Apr-24 1 x 45g 12-Sep-22 2324228A 30-Apr-24 1 x 45g 30-Sep-22 2324237 31-May-24 1 x 45g 30-Nov-22 2324238 31-May-24 1 x 45g not yet distributed 2324239 30-Jun-24 1 x 45g not yet distributed 2324248 31-Aug-24 1 x 45g not yet distributed 2324249 30-Sep-24 1 x 45g not yet distributed 2324259 30-Sep-24 1 x 45g not yet distributed 2324265 30-Sep-24 1 x 45g not yet distributed

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Adapalene 1 mg (0.1%); Benzoyl Peroxide 25 mg (2.5%)

Brief description of the problem

Galderma (U.K.) Limited has informed the MHRA that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) packaged in the above batches of Epiduo 0.1% / 2.5% gel contains outdated safety information regarding pregnancy.

Extract from PIL section 2 (“What you need to know before you use Epiduo”):

The erroneous version of the leaflet packed with these batches contains the following wording:

Do not use Epiduo: if you are allergic to the active substances or any of the other ingredients of this medicine (listed in section 6). Pregnancy and breast-feeding Epiduo should not be used during pregnancy If you fall pregnant while taking Epiduo, the treatment must be discontinued and you should inform your doctor as soon as possible for a further follow-up. … Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine.

The correct version of the leaflet should include the following wording (missing/changed information highlighted in bold):

Do not use Epiduo: If you are pregnant

If you are planning a pregnancy

If you are allergic to the active substances or any of the other ingredients of this medicine (listed in section 6). Pregnancy and breast-feeding DO NOT use Epiduo if you are pregnant or thinking of becoming pregnant. Your doctor can give you more information. If you fall pregnant while taking Epiduo, the treatment must be discontinued and you should inform your doctor as soon as possible for a further follow-up. … Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine.

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the above batches of the product. Where possible, please provide an updated copy of the PIL to the patient and remind the patient to read the leaflet in its entirety before using the medicine. This is available via the link below:

Epiduo 0.1%/2.5% Gel - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Where available, Galderma (U.K.) Limited will be providing the updated PIL with all future deliveries for the affected batches. Upon request, Galderma (U.K.) Limited will post hard copies of the updated PIL to wholesalers and pharmacies so that any remaining stock in the dispensary can be supplemented with the correct PIL information.

Advice for patients

If you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy you should be aware that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) in the above batches of Epiduo 0.1% / 2.5% gel does not contain the most up-to-date safety information. Specifically, you are reminded that you should not use this product when pregnant and furthermore you should not use the product when planning a pregnancy.

Please inform your doctor if you are pregnant or planning a pregnancy.

Any suspected adverse reactions should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For more information, medical information queries or replacement PIL enquiries, please contact: medinfo.uk@galderma.com

For stock control queries, please contact: sales.uk@galderma.com

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

