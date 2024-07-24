Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Fresenius Kabi Limited, Hartmann’s Solution for Injection BP as Steriflex No. 11 or freeflex, EL(24)A/31

DMRC reference number

DMRC 31178038

Company name

Fresenius Kabi Limited

Hartmann’s Solution for Injection BP as Steriflex No. 11 or freeflex, PL 08828/0083

SNOMED Code

4900111000001102

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 14TB7322 18/02/2027 20 x 500 ml 13/04/2024 14TD7312 02/04/2027 20 x 500 ml 09/07/2024 14TE7326 20/05/2027 20 x 500 ml Not yet distributed

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: sodium chloride, potassium chloride, calcium chloride dihydrate, sodium lactate

Brief description of the problem

Fresenius Kabi Limited has informed the MHRA of a labelling error on the packaging of Hartmann’s solution for Injection BP as Steriflex No.11 or freeflex. The calcium content in the active ingredient section of the infusion bag label is incorrectly stated as ‘12 mmol/500 mL’; this should state ‘1 mmol/500 mL’.

The calcium content is stated correctly on the outer carton, and the infusion bags contain the correct amount of calcium (1 mmol/500 mL).

Advice for healthcare professionals

The quality of the product is not impacted by this labelling error; therefore, the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when supplying and when administering the product.

Fresenius Kabi Limited has confirmed that all production of future batches will contain the correct calcium content stated on the infusion bag. However, batch 14TE7326, which has yet to be distributed, will not be repackaged to avoid any supply concerns.

Advice for patients

No action is needed from patients. Patients should continue to receive this medicine from these batches as given to you by your healthcare professional. There is no impact to product quality.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries please email

Medical.Information-UK@fresenius-kabi.com or telephone +44 (0) 1928533575.

For stock control enquiries please contact FK.complaints-uk@fresenius-kabi.com or telephone +44 (0) 1928 533758.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

