Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd, Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets, Paracetamol 500mg Tablets (Caplets), EL (22)A/43

MDR 019-10/22

Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd

Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets, PL 43461/0005

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 20169 02 / 27 48s 09 Jun 2022 20170 02 / 27 48s 09 Jun 2022 20171 02 / 27 84s 09 Jun 2022 20172 02 / 27 84s 09 Jun 2022 20176 02 / 27 84s 09 Jun 2022 20177 02 / 27 96s 15 Jun 2022 20178 02 / 27 96s 15 Jun 2022 20179 02 / 27 24s 15 Jun 2022 20236 03 / 27 84s 04 Jul 2022 20237 03 / 27 84s 04 Jul 2022 20238 03 / 27 84s 04 Jul 2022 20239 03 / 27 84s 04 Jul 2022 20240 03 / 27 84s 04 Jul 2022 20241 03 / 27 84s 04 Jul 2022 20242 03 / 27 24s 15 Jul 2022 20243 04 / 27 24s 15 Jul 2022 20251 04 / 27 48s 21 Jul 2022 20252 04 / 27 48s 21 Jul 2022 20262 04 / 27 84s 21 Jul 2022 20263 04 / 27 84s 21 Jul 2022 20277 04 / 27 24s 15 Jul 2022 20278 04 / 27 48s 15 Jul 2022 20265 04 / 27 84s 15 Jul 2022 20266 04 / 27 84s 15 Jul 2022 20264 04 / 27 84s 15 Jul 2022 20279 04 / 27 48s 17 Aug 2022 20303 05 / 27 84s 17 Aug 2022 20304 05 / 27 84s 17 Aug 2022 20305 05 / 27 48s 17 Aug 2022 20306 05 / 27 48s 17 Aug 2022 20307 05 / 27 48s 17 Aug 2022 20314 05 / 27 48s 17 Aug 2022 20315 05 / 27 48s 17 Aug 2022 20316 05 / 27 24s 17 Aug 2022 20317 05 / 27 24s 17 Aug 2022 20318 05 / 27 24s 25 Aug 2022 20322 05 / 27 24s 25 Aug 2022 20323 05 / 27 24s 30 Aug 2022 20329 05 / 27 84s 25 Aug 2022 20355 06 / 27 84s 23 Sep 2022 20356 06 / 27 84s 20 Sep 2022 20357 06 / 27 84s 20 Sep 2022 20358 06 / 27 84s 20 Sep 2022 20359 06 / 27 84s 20 Sep 2022 20360 06 / 27 84s 21 Sep 2022 20361 06 / 27 84s 21 Sep 2022 20362 06 / 27 84s 22 Sep 2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ibuprofen

Paracetamol 500mg Tablets (Caplets), PL 43461/0078

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 20103 12 / 26 16s 25 Aug 2022 20112 12 / 26 16s 25 Aug 2022 20257 04 / 27 16s 30 Aug 2022 20258 04 / 27 16s 30 Aug 2022 20259 04 / 27 16s 25 Aug 2022 20260 04 / 27 16s 25 Aug 2022 20261 04 / 27 16s 25 Aug 2022 20337 05 / 27 16s 25 Aug 2022 20338 05 / 27 16s 06 Sep 2022 20339 05 / 27 16s 06 Sep 2022 20340 06 / 27 16s 06 Sep 2022 20341 06 / 27 16s 06 Sep 2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Paracetamol

Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd has identified an error relating to the ink printing of the batch number and expiry date on the carton for three batches of Ibuprofen 400mg tablets. The batches where this defect has been confirmed are batches 20242, 20277 and 20316. The batch number and expiry date are either missing on the carton or the printing is misaligned, which may affect readability. The batch numbers and expiry dates on the blisters within the cartons are clear and present, therefore these impacted batches are not being recalled at this stage. In addition to the three batches of the ibuprofen product affected (20242, 20277, and 20316), Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd cannot exclude that the other batches of paracetamol and ibuprofen are potentially impacted by this issue. Please see images in the attachment highlighting the issue.

Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd has confirmed that the quality and safety of the product is not impacted, and the batch numbers and expiry dates on the blisters within the cartons are clear and present. See the image for information on where to find this information on the blister in the attachment.

The impacted products are within specification and there is no issue with product quality. Therefore, the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals should check the outer carton before dispensing the affected products to ensure the batch number and expiry is present and can be read. In the event of a future recall or medical enquiry, the batch number on the blister should be referred to if the number on the carton cannot be read.

A small proportion of these packs have been overlabelled by Mawdsley Brooks & Co Ltd and they have confirmed they will contact customers directly to inform them of this issue.

Additionally, some batches of Paracetamol 500mg tablets (caplets) have been distributed to retail stores. Staff there are conducting visual checks of the outer carton to ensure that only packs with batch numbers and expiry dates present are available for consumers/patients to purchase.

Patients should note the information relating to missing batch numbers and expiry dates on some packs of Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets marketed by Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd, and the potential for other batches of Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets and Paracetamol 500mg tablets (caplets) to be impacted. There are no concerns about the safety or quality of the medicine. If you find a carton with no batch number or expiry date, please refer to the blister for the correct batch number and expiry date. If you have any additional concerns, please inform your healthcare professional.

Flamingo Pharma

For medical information safety@flamingopharma.co.uk or general product enquiry sales@flamingopharma.co.uk +44 (0) 7733522465

Mawdsley Brooks & Co Ltd

Overlabellingcustomerservices@mawdsleys.co.uk 01302 553064

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd, Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets, Paracetamol 500mg Tablets (Caplets), EL (22)A/43