Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd, Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets, Paracetamol 500mg Tablets (Caplets), EL (22)A/43
Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd has identified an error relating to the ink printing of the batch number and expiry date on the carton for three batches of Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets. This notification includes all potentially impacted products/batches.
MDR number
MDR 019-10/22
Company name
Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd
Product name
Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets, PL 43461/0005
|Batch number
|Expiry date
|Pack size
|First distributed
|20169
|02 / 27
|48s
|09 Jun 2022
|20170
|02 / 27
|48s
|09 Jun 2022
|20171
|02 / 27
|84s
|09 Jun 2022
|20172
|02 / 27
|84s
|09 Jun 2022
|20176
|02 / 27
|84s
|09 Jun 2022
|20177
|02 / 27
|96s
|15 Jun 2022
|20178
|02 / 27
|96s
|15 Jun 2022
|20179
|02 / 27
|24s
|15 Jun 2022
|20236
|03 / 27
|84s
|04 Jul 2022
|20237
|03 / 27
|84s
|04 Jul 2022
|20238
|03 / 27
|84s
|04 Jul 2022
|20239
|03 / 27
|84s
|04 Jul 2022
|20240
|03 / 27
|84s
|04 Jul 2022
|20241
|03 / 27
|84s
|04 Jul 2022
|20242
|03 / 27
|24s
|15 Jul 2022
|20243
|04 / 27
|24s
|15 Jul 2022
|20251
|04 / 27
|48s
|21 Jul 2022
|20252
|04 / 27
|48s
|21 Jul 2022
|20262
|04 / 27
|84s
|21 Jul 2022
|20263
|04 / 27
|84s
|21 Jul 2022
|20277
|04 / 27
|24s
|15 Jul 2022
|20278
|04 / 27
|48s
|15 Jul 2022
|20265
|04 / 27
|84s
|15 Jul 2022
|20266
|04 / 27
|84s
|15 Jul 2022
|20264
|04 / 27
|84s
|15 Jul 2022
|20279
|04 / 27
|48s
|17 Aug 2022
|20303
|05 / 27
|84s
|17 Aug 2022
|20304
|05 / 27
|84s
|17 Aug 2022
|20305
|05 / 27
|48s
|17 Aug 2022
|20306
|05 / 27
|48s
|17 Aug 2022
|20307
|05 / 27
|48s
|17 Aug 2022
|20314
|05 / 27
|48s
|17 Aug 2022
|20315
|05 / 27
|48s
|17 Aug 2022
|20316
|05 / 27
|24s
|17 Aug 2022
|20317
|05 / 27
|24s
|17 Aug 2022
|20318
|05 / 27
|24s
|25 Aug 2022
|20322
|05 / 27
|24s
|25 Aug 2022
|20323
|05 / 27
|24s
|30 Aug 2022
|20329
|05 / 27
|84s
|25 Aug 2022
|20355
|06 / 27
|84s
|23 Sep 2022
|20356
|06 / 27
|84s
|20 Sep 2022
|20357
|06 / 27
|84s
|20 Sep 2022
|20358
|06 / 27
|84s
|20 Sep 2022
|20359
|06 / 27
|84s
|20 Sep 2022
|20360
|06 / 27
|84s
|21 Sep 2022
|20361
|06 / 27
|84s
|21 Sep 2022
|20362
|06 / 27
|84s
|22 Sep 2022
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ibuprofen
Product name
Paracetamol 500mg Tablets (Caplets), PL 43461/0078
|Batch number
|Expiry date
|Pack size
|First distributed
|20103
|12 / 26
|16s
|25 Aug 2022
|20112
|12 / 26
|16s
|25 Aug 2022
|20257
|04 / 27
|16s
|30 Aug 2022
|20258
|04 / 27
|16s
|30 Aug 2022
|20259
|04 / 27
|16s
|25 Aug 2022
|20260
|04 / 27
|16s
|25 Aug 2022
|20261
|04 / 27
|16s
|25 Aug 2022
|20337
|05 / 27
|16s
|25 Aug 2022
|20338
|05 / 27
|16s
|06 Sep 2022
|20339
|05 / 27
|16s
|06 Sep 2022
|20340
|06 / 27
|16s
|06 Sep 2022
|20341
|06 / 27
|16s
|06 Sep 2022
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Paracetamol
Brief description of the problem
Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd has identified an error relating to the ink printing of the batch number and expiry date on the carton for three batches of Ibuprofen 400mg tablets. The batches where this defect has been confirmed are batches 20242, 20277 and 20316. The batch number and expiry date are either missing on the carton or the printing is misaligned, which may affect readability. The batch numbers and expiry dates on the blisters within the cartons are clear and present, therefore these impacted batches are not being recalled at this stage. In addition to the three batches of the ibuprofen product affected (20242, 20277, and 20316), Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd cannot exclude that the other batches of paracetamol and ibuprofen are potentially impacted by this issue. Please see images in the attachment highlighting the issue.
Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd has confirmed that the quality and safety of the product is not impacted, and the batch numbers and expiry dates on the blisters within the cartons are clear and present. See the image for information on where to find this information on the blister in the attachment.
Advice for healthcare professionals
The impacted products are within specification and there is no issue with product quality. Therefore, the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals should check the outer carton before dispensing the affected products to ensure the batch number and expiry is present and can be read. In the event of a future recall or medical enquiry, the batch number on the blister should be referred to if the number on the carton cannot be read.
A small proportion of these packs have been overlabelled by Mawdsley Brooks & Co Ltd and they have confirmed they will contact customers directly to inform them of this issue.
Additionally, some batches of Paracetamol 500mg tablets (caplets) have been distributed to retail stores. Staff there are conducting visual checks of the outer carton to ensure that only packs with batch numbers and expiry dates present are available for consumers/patients to purchase.
Advice for patients
Patients should note the information relating to missing batch numbers and expiry dates on some packs of Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets marketed by Flamingo Pharma UK Ltd, and the potential for other batches of Ibuprofen 400mg Tablets and Paracetamol 500mg tablets (caplets) to be impacted. There are no concerns about the safety or quality of the medicine. If you find a carton with no batch number or expiry date, please refer to the blister for the correct batch number and expiry date. If you have any additional concerns, please inform your healthcare professional.
Further Information:
For medical information and stock control queries please contact:
Flamingo Pharma
For medical information safety@flamingopharma.co.uk or general product enquiry sales@flamingopharma.co.uk +44 (0) 7733522465
Or
Mawdsley Brooks & Co Ltd
Overlabellingcustomerservices@mawdsleys.co.uk 01302 553064
Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
