Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Ethigen Limited, Briviact 75mg & 100mg film-coated tablets, EL(23)A/13

MDR number

MDR 221-03/23

Company name

Ethigen Limited

Product name

Briviact 75 mg film-coated tablets, PLPI 18716/0146

SNOMED Code

37622711000001100

Lot no Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 340132 30/09/2024 56 15-Nov-22 332075 28/02/2025 56 06-Dec-22

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: brivaracetam

Product name

Briviact 100 mg film-coated tablets PLPI 18716/0147

SNOMED Code

37622711000001101

Lot no Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 332076 28/02/2025 56 09-Mar-22 329941 31/12/2024 56 09-May-22 337225 30/04/2025 56 30-May-22 332072 31/03/2025 56 01-Jun-22 329491 31/12/2024 56 08-Jun-22 337216 31/05/2025 56 09-Jun-22 339975 30/06/2025 56 27-Jun-22 337216 31/05/2025 56 29-Jul-22 343194 30/09/2025 56 14-Nov-22 349497 31/10/2025 56 16-Nov-22 343190 30/09/2025 56 12-Dec-22 349527 30/11/2025 56 14-Feb-23

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: brivaracetam

Brief description of the problem

Ethigen Limited have informed MHRA that due to a formatting error of the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL), incorrect and missing information about the colorant ingredients of the tablet coating was listed in Section 6 of the PIL:

Briviact 75mg film-coated tablets

The erroneous PIL packed with the affected batches of Briviact 75mg film-coated tablets contains the following text:



Coating:



poly(vinyl alcohol), titanium dioxide (E171), macrogol (3350), talc, iron oxide yellow (E172), iron oxide black (E172)).



The correct version of the PIL should include the following text (missing information in bold):



Coating:



poly(vinyl alcohol), titanium dioxide (E171), macrogol (3350), talc, iron oxide yellow (E172), iron oxide red (E172), iron oxide black (E172).

Briviact 100 mg film-coated tablets

The erroneous PIL packed with the affected batches of Briviact 100mg film-coated tablets contains the following text:



Coating:



poly(vinyl alcohol), titanium dioxide (E171), macrogol (3350), talc, iron oxide yellow (E172), iron oxide red (E172).



The correct version of the PIL should include the following text (correct information in bold):



Coating:



poly(vinyl alcohol), titanium dioxide (E171), macrogol (3350), talc, iron oxide yellow (E172), iron oxide black (E172).

Advice for healthcare professionals

There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the above batches of the product. Where possible, please provide an updated copy of the PIL to the patient and remind the patient to read the leaflet in its entirety before using the medicine. These are available on the MHRA website by entering the product licence (PLPI) numbers. Alternatively, these may also be accessed via the links below:

Briviact 75mg film-coated tablets

Briviact 100mg film-coated tablets

Upon request, Ethigen Limited will post hard copies of the updated PIL to wholesalers and pharmacies so that any remaining stock in the dispensary can be supplemented with the correct PIL information.

Advice for patients

This notification relates to a typographical error in the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) relating to the ingredients of the tablet coating of the medicine. Patients do not need to take any action as the medicine itself is not affected.

Any suspected adverse reactions should be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information and stock control queries please contact the Regulatory Affairs Department at regulatory@ethigen.co.uk.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

