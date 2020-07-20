MDR Number

MDR 134-07/20

Company Name

Ennogen Pharma Limited

Product description

Trimogal 100mg Tablets (POM)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1402264 09/2021 28 03/02/2020 1402265 09/2021 28 03/02/2020 1402266 09/2021 28 09/03/2020

Trimogal 200mg Tablets (POM)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1402171 07/2021 14 02/03/2020 1402262 08/2021 14 02/03/2020 1402263 08/2021 14 12/03/2020

Active pharmaceutical ingredient: trimethoprim

Section 3 (How To Take Trimogal Tablets)

Incorrect information in the PILs of the affected batches Correct information that should be in the PILs Children aged 6 months to 6 years: 500mg twice a day. For children a lower strength tablet or a syrup may be more suitable, especially for smaller children. Children under 6 years: This tablet form of Trimogal is not recommended for use in children under 6 years.

Advice for healthcare professionals

When dispensing this medicine from the affected batches listed above, please ensure that the correct PIL is issued.

The correct PILs are available from the electronic medicines compendium (EMC) website by clicking on the links below:

PIL for Trimogal 100mg Tablets

PIL for Trimogal 200mg Tablets

Alternatively the correct PILs are also available from the MHRA website by clicking here.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact:

Ennogen Pharma Ltd Units G2-G4 Riverside Industrial Estate

Riverside Way

Dartford

Kent

DA1 5BS



Email: Info@Ennogen.com

Tel: 01322 629 220

Fax: 01322 311 897

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter.

NHS England and NHS Improvement Regional Offices are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacy contractors.

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Ennogen Pharma Limited, Trimogal 100mg and 200mg Tablets, EL (20)A/31