Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Ennogen Healthcare Limited, Zoledronic Acid Ennogen 4mg/5ml concentrate for solution for infusion, EL (24)A/53

DMRC reference number

DMRC-33615243

Company name

Ennogen Healthcare Limited

Zoledronic Acid Ennogen 4mg/5ml concentrate for solution for infusion, PL 40739/0233

SNOMED Code

7333011000001103

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 35000341 Apr-25 1 x 5ml 01 Sep 2023 35000387 Nov-25 1 x 5ml 26 Jan 2024 35000389 Nov-25 1 x 5ml 16 Feb 2024 35000390 Nov-25 1 x 5ml 16 Feb 2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: zoledronic acid

Brief description of the problem

Ennogen Healthcare Limited has identified that action had not been taken to ensure the Patient Reminder Card (PRC) was distributed alongside the packs of product as part of the approved Additional Risk Minimisation Measures (RMM).

The purpose of the PRC is to alert patients to the risk of osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ) and remind them of the precautions to take before and during treatment with zoledronic acid.

This Class 4 Caution in Use notification applies to all batches for PL40739/0233 listed above which were distributed before 17-May-2024.

Ennogen Healthcare Limited has confirmed that all product distributed since 17-May-2024 has been, and shall continue to be, supplied with the PRC.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Ennogen Healthcare Limited confirm that there is sufficient information available to the healthcare professionals administering the medicine via the PIL: Zolendronic Acid Leaflet_08-07-24_v5.cdr (medicines.org.uk) , SmPC: Zoledronic acid Ennogen 4 mg/5 ml concentrate for solution for infusion - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - print friendly - (emc) (medicines.org.uk) , BNF: Zoledronic acid / Drugs / BNF / NICE to ensure that the relevant cautions whilst taking the medicine and risks associated with ONJ can be discussed during consultation, to make the patient aware of the specific precautions to be taken before and during treatment.

Healthcare professionals can access the electronic versions of the PRC.

Alternatively healthcare professionals may contact Ennogen Healthcare Limited directly to obtain copies of the PRC for distribution to patients via their clinics by e-mailing MedicalInformation@ennogen.com

Patients being administered the product from the above specified batches should either be provided a link to the online copy of the PRC or given a hard copy.

Advice for patients

Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as administered by your healthcare professional. This does not affect the quality of the product.

The Patient Reminder Card is an additional measure to ensure ongoing understanding for the patient of risks associated with osteonecrosis of the jaw during treatment.

If you have any concerns about the information provided with your medicine, please speak to your consultant or GP in the first instance.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact MedicalInformation@ennogen.com

For stock control enquiries please telephone +44 (0)1322 629220

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Ennogen Healthcare Limited, Zoledronic Acid Ennogen 4mg/5ml concentrate for solution for infusion, EL (24)A/53