MDR 241-11/21

Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited

Diuril Oral Solution (unlicensed medicine)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 0483640 11/2023 237ml 18/10/2021 0342573 07/2023 237ml 08/07/2021 0342571 07/2023 237ml 10/08/2021 0332499 07/2023 237ml 11/03/2021 0332497 07/2023 237ml 09/11/2020 0322467 07/2023 237ml 28/04/2021 0322465 07/2023 237ml 27/05/2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Chlorothiazide

Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited would like to notify you of an error with the patient information leaflet (PIL) that has been provided with the below batches of products. The PIL provided was a newer version of the PIL which did not include the correct ingredient information. The discrepancy surrounds the alcohol content within the product, the details are as below:

The bottle, carton and PIL inside the pack correctly states the alcohol content as 0.5% whilst the PIL provided by Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited states 0.4%.

There is no risk to product quality or patient safety as a result of this issue, therefore the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product and use the manufacturers PIL inserted in the pack.

For more information, medical information queries or replacement PIL enquiries, please contact: Charlotte Ray - charlotte.ray@mawdsleys.co.uk.

For stock control queries, please contact: Unlicensed@mawdsleys.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Diuril Oral Solution (unlicensed medicine), Mawdsley-Brooks & Company Limited, EL (21)A/32