Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Crescent Pharma Ltd, SyreniRing 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per 24 hours, vaginal delivery system, EL (20)A/36
Crescent Pharma Ltd has informed us that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) within the packs for the below batches are missing important safety relevant text changes.
MDR Number
MDR 031-07/20
Company Name
Crescent Pharma Ltd
Product description
SyreniRing 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per 24 hours, vaginal delivery system
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|LF18276AA
|08/2021
|3x1
|March 2020
|LF18894AA
|11/2021
|3x1
|April 2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: etonogestrel/ethinylestradiol
Brief description of the problem
Crescent Pharma Ltd has informed us that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) within the packs for the above batches is missing important safety relevant text changes. The changes to the PIL include the addition of the following information:
-
Warnings and precautions Psychiatric disorders: Some women using hormonal contraceptives including SyreniRing have reported depression or depressed mood.
-
Depression can be serious and may sometimes lead to suicidal thoughts. If you experience mood changes and depressive symptoms contact your doctor for further medical advice as soon as possible.
It is important that any patients are provided with information on warnings and precautions whilst taking SyreniRing. Additionally, patients who notice the symptoms/side effects or mood effects should seek immediate medical advice.
Advice for healthcare professionals
When dispensing this product, please check the Marketing Authorisation Holder and the batch number; if any of the above batch numbers are being dispensed, ensure that patients are aware of any missing information.
The current PILs includes the special warning and precautions and should be issued when this product is dispensed. This can be obtained from the Crescent pharma website
SyreniRing Vaginal Delivery System - PIL
Further Information
For more information or medical information queries, please contact: Crescent Pharma Ltd. Medical Information Department on +00351 214643225, via email on tiago.barca@pharsolution.com or +44 (0) 1256 772740.
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
