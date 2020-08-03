Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Crescent Pharma Ltd, SyreniRing 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per 24 hours, vaginal delivery system, EL (20)A/36

MDR Number

MDR 031-07/20

Company Name

Crescent Pharma Ltd

Product description

SyreniRing 0.120 mg/0.015 mg per 24 hours, vaginal delivery system

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed LF18276AA 08/2021 3x1 March 2020 LF18894AA 11/2021 3x1 April 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: etonogestrel/ethinylestradiol

Brief description of the problem

Crescent Pharma Ltd has informed us that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) within the packs for the above batches is missing important safety relevant text changes. The changes to the PIL include the addition of the following information:

Warnings and precautions Psychiatric disorders: Some women using hormonal contraceptives including SyreniRing have reported depression or depressed mood.

Depression can be serious and may sometimes lead to suicidal thoughts. If you experience mood changes and depressive symptoms contact your doctor for further medical advice as soon as possible.

It is important that any patients are provided with information on warnings and precautions whilst taking SyreniRing. Additionally, patients who notice the symptoms/side effects or mood effects should seek immediate medical advice.

Advice for healthcare professionals

When dispensing this product, please check the Marketing Authorisation Holder and the batch number; if any of the above batch numbers are being dispensed, ensure that patients are aware of any missing information.

The current PILs includes the special warning and precautions and should be issued when this product is dispensed. This can be obtained from the Crescent pharma website

SyreniRing Vaginal Delivery System - PIL

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact: Crescent Pharma Ltd. Medical Information Department on +00351 214643225, via email on tiago.barca@pharsolution.com or +44 (0) 1256 772740.

