Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Chemidex Pharma Ltd, Ponstan 250mg Capsules & 500mg Tablets (mefenamic acid), EL(24)A/40

DMRC reference number

DMRC-31085549

Company name

Chemidex Pharma Ltd

Ponstan 250mg Capsules, PL 17736/0006

SNOMED Code

1862111000001104

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 23I114 Sep-2028 100 20Mar2024 23I115 Sep-2028 100 25Jan2024 23I120 Sep-2028 100 20Mar2024 23I121 Sep-2028 100 27Mar2024 23I122 Sep-2028 100 27Mar2024

Ponstan Forte 500mg Tablets, PL 17736/0007

SNOMED Code

1867211000001108

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 23J153 Oct-2027 100 24Jun2024 23J155 Oct-2027 100 22Mar2024 23J172 Oct-2027 100 22Mar2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Mefenamic acid

Brief description of the problem

Chemidex pharma ltd has informed the MHRA that the patient information leaflet (PIL) in the cartons for the batches listed in the tables above for Ponstan 250mg capsules and Ponstan Forte 500mg tablets include an out of date PIL, dated March 2020 and January 2021 respectively. The latest PIL, authorised in February 2023 includes updated information related to the use of the product during pregnancy, which is not mentioned in the out of date PILs.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Healthcare professionals are advised to review the information contained within this notification and take this into account when prescribing these products. When product from batches included in the tables are supplied or dispensed, please ensure that patients are aware of the missing information.

The electronic versions of the SmPC are up to date and can be accessed via the following links:

Ponstan Capsules 250mg - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Ponstan Forte Tablets 500mg - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Advice for patients

Patients should continue to take medicines from the impacted batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. This does not affect the quality of the product. There is a warning in the patient information leaflet (PIL) which accompanies the medicine, for the patient to contact their doctor in case of pregnancy. The updated PIL can be accessed via the following link:

Ponstan Capsules 250mg - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

Ponstan Forte Tablets 500mg - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)

If you have any concerns about the information provided with your medicine, please speak with your pharmacy team in the first instance. If you have concerns about a medicine you may be using, please contact your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please email essentialpharmaUK@EU.ProPharmaGroup.com, or telephone +44 (0)1423 850700.

For stock control enquiries please email commercial@essentialpharmagroup.com.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

