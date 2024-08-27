Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Chemidex Pharma Ltd, Ponstan 250mg Capsules & 500mg Tablets (mefenamic acid), EL(24)A/40
Chemidex pharma ltd has informed the MHRA that the patient information leaflet (PIL) in the cartons for the batches listed in the tables for Ponstan 250mg capsules and Ponstan Forte 500mg tablets include an out of date PIL, dated March 2020 and January 2021 respectively.
DMRC reference number
DMRC-31085549
Company name
Chemidex Pharma Ltd
Ponstan 250mg Capsules, PL 17736/0006
SNOMED Code
1862111000001104
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|23I114
|Sep-2028
|100
|20Mar2024
|23I115
|Sep-2028
|100
|25Jan2024
|23I120
|Sep-2028
|100
|20Mar2024
|23I121
|Sep-2028
|100
|27Mar2024
|23I122
|Sep-2028
|100
|27Mar2024
Ponstan Forte 500mg Tablets, PL 17736/0007
SNOMED Code
1867211000001108
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|23J153
|Oct-2027
|100
|24Jun2024
|23J155
|Oct-2027
|100
|22Mar2024
|23J172
|Oct-2027
|100
|22Mar2024
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Mefenamic acid
Brief description of the problem
Chemidex pharma ltd has informed the MHRA that the patient information leaflet (PIL) in the cartons for the batches listed in the tables above for Ponstan 250mg capsules and Ponstan Forte 500mg tablets include an out of date PIL, dated March 2020 and January 2021 respectively. The latest PIL, authorised in February 2023 includes updated information related to the use of the product during pregnancy, which is not mentioned in the out of date PILs.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Healthcare professionals are advised to review the information contained within this notification and take this into account when prescribing these products. When product from batches included in the tables are supplied or dispensed, please ensure that patients are aware of the missing information.
The electronic versions of the SmPC are up to date and can be accessed via the following links:
Ponstan Capsules 250mg - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)
Ponstan Forte Tablets 500mg - Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)
Advice for patients
Patients should continue to take medicines from the impacted batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. This does not affect the quality of the product. There is a warning in the patient information leaflet (PIL) which accompanies the medicine, for the patient to contact their doctor in case of pregnancy. The updated PIL can be accessed via the following link:
Ponstan Capsules 250mg - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)
Ponstan Forte Tablets 500mg - Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) - (emc) (medicines.org.uk)
If you have any concerns about the information provided with your medicine, please speak with your pharmacy team in the first instance. If you have concerns about a medicine you may be using, please contact your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please email essentialpharmaUK@EU.ProPharmaGroup.com, or telephone +44 (0)1423 850700.
For stock control enquiries please email commercial@essentialpharmagroup.com.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
