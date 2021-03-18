Class 4 Medicines Defect Information, Caffeine Citrate 10mg/ml Solution for Injection, (PL 01883/0344), EL (21)A/09
Macarthys Laboratories Limited T/A Martindale Pharma has informed us that the EAN barcode on the outer carton of a specific batch of Caffeine Citrate 10mg/ml Solution for Injection is incorrect.
MDR Number
MDR 116-03/21
Company name
Macarthys Laboratories Limited T/A Martindale Pharma
Product description
Batch number: 0134161
Expiry Date: 12/2023
Pack Size: 1 x 10
First Distributed: 27/01/2021
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: caffeine citrate
Brief description of the problem
Macarthys Laboratories Limited T/A Martindale Pharma has informed us that the EAN barcode on the outer carton of the above batch is incorrect. When scanned, the incorrect barcode shows the batch as Martindale Pharma’s Methylthioninium Chloride Injection 1% 10 X 10ml, which has been discontinued. All other information on the outer carton (including the 2D code), as well as the immediate packaging, is correct.
The incorrect EAN barcode on the carton is 5014124170667.
The correct EAN barcode should have been 5014124171855.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Wholesalers and healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when distributing, supplying and/or dispensing this product. Whilst EAN barcodes are not the primary source of product identification, these are mainly used in automated inventory systems by wholesalers and pharmacies. Therefore, it is advised that the scanning of this barcode should not be used for any supply processes or activities relating to this batch.
There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore this batch is not being recalled.
Further Information
For more information or medical information queries, please contact: medinfo@ethypharm.co.uk
For stock control queries, please contact: Alan.josiah@ethypharm.com
Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Download document