Class 4 Medicines Defect Information, Ayrton Saunders Limited, Beclometasone dipropionate 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray (Various Liveries), EL (22)A/14
MDR Number
MDR 087-03/22
Company name
Ayrton Saunders Limited
Product description
Careway Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0121
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|9F713
|May 2022
|200 doses
|28 June 2019
|9K772
|September 2022
|200 doses
|5 November 2019
Careway Hayfever Relief for Adults 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0176
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|9J739
|August 2022
|100 doses
|30 September 2019
Lloyds Pharmacy Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0121
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|1B978
|January 2024
|200 doses
|16 March 2021
|9H744
|July 2022
|200 doses
|16 September 2019
|0F900
|May 2023
|200 doses
|16 July 2020
Tesco Allergy Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0121
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|0G913
|June 2023
|200 doses
|27 August 2020
|1C988
|February 2024
|200 doses
|31 March 2021
|1B979
|January 2024
|200 doses
|22 March 2021
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Beclometasone dipropionate
Brief description of the problem
Ayrton Saunders Limited have identified an error relating to the Braille printed on the cartons. See Appendix 1 of the attached notification for detailed Braille information.
Careway Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0121
- The Braille on the packaging reads EJ micrograms instead of 50 micrograms due to a space being included after the numerical indicator and ‘/dose’ is missing after the strength.
Careway Hayfever Relief for Adults 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0176
- The packaging is missing ‘for Adults’ in the product name.
Lloyds Pharmacy Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0121
- The Braille on the packaging reads EJ micrograms instead of 50 micrograms and lloydspharmacy has an error in the product name.
Tesco Allergy Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0121
- Tesco Allergy relief is missing the strength ’50 micrograms/dose’.
Advice for healthcare professionals
The impacted products are within specification and there is no issue with product quality. Therefore, the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals should explain, if requested, the errors to patients who rely solely on Braille when reading medicine cartons. The products are supplied as a single strength therefore there are no possibilities of a dosing error occurring due to the error in the Braille.
Further Information
For medical information and stock control queries please contact: Ayrton Saunders Ltd., 9 Arkwright Road, Astmoor Industrial Estate, Runcorn, Cheshire, WA7 1NU or quality@ayrtons.com
Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
