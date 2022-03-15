Class 4 Medicines Defect Information, Ayrton Saunders Limited, Beclometasone dipropionate 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray (Various Liveries), EL (22)A/14

MDR Number

MDR 087-03/22

Company name

Ayrton Saunders Limited

Product description

Careway Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0121

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 9F713 May 2022 200 doses 28 June 2019 9K772 September 2022 200 doses 5 November 2019

Careway Hayfever Relief for Adults 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0176

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 9J739 August 2022 100 doses 30 September 2019

Lloyds Pharmacy Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0121

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1B978 January 2024 200 doses 16 March 2021 9H744 July 2022 200 doses 16 September 2019 0F900 May 2023 200 doses 16 July 2020

Tesco Allergy Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray PL 16431/0121

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 0G913 June 2023 200 doses 27 August 2020 1C988 February 2024 200 doses 31 March 2021 1B979 January 2024 200 doses 22 March 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Beclometasone dipropionate

Brief description of the problem

Ayrton Saunders Limited have identified an error relating to the Braille printed on the cartons. See Appendix 1 of the attached notification for detailed Braille information.

Careway Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0121

The Braille on the packaging reads EJ micrograms instead of 50 micrograms due to a space being included after the numerical indicator and ‘/dose’ is missing after the strength.

Careway Hayfever Relief for Adults 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0176

The packaging is missing ‘for Adults’ in the product name.

Lloyds Pharmacy Hayfever Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0121

The Braille on the packaging reads EJ micrograms instead of 50 micrograms and lloydspharmacy has an error in the product name.

Tesco Allergy Relief 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray, PL 16431/0121

Tesco Allergy relief is missing the strength ’50 micrograms/dose’.

Advice for healthcare professionals

The impacted products are within specification and there is no issue with product quality. Therefore, the affected batches are not being recalled. Healthcare professionals should explain, if requested, the errors to patients who rely solely on Braille when reading medicine cartons. The products are supplied as a single strength therefore there are no possibilities of a dosing error occurring due to the error in the Braille.

Further Information

For medical information and stock control queries please contact: Ayrton Saunders Ltd., 9 Arkwright Road, Astmoor Industrial Estate, Runcorn, Cheshire, WA7 1NU or quality@ayrtons.com

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574



Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information, Ayrton Saunders Limited, Beclometasone dipropionate 50 micrograms/dose Nasal Spray (Various Liveries), EL (22)A/14