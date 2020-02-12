Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Atrolak XL Prolonged-release tablets, all strengths (quetiapine fumarate)
Accord Healthcare Ltd has informed us that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) for all strengths of Atrolak XL Prolonged-release tablets is missing the side effects identified from post-marketing experience.
MDR Number
MDR 143-01/20
Company Name
Accord Healthcare Ltd
Product description
Atrolak XL 50mg Prolonged-release tablets PL 20075/0213
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|322729
|05/2021
|60
|19/12/19
|Y06455
|10/2021
|60
|03/09/19
Atrolak XL 150mg Prolonged-release tablets PL 20075/0446
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|Y04771
|10/2021
|60
|06/11/19
|Y04788
|10/2021
|60
|27/09/19
|Y02374
|05/2021
|60
|07/08/19
Atrolak XL 200mg Prolonged-release tablets PL 20075/0214
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|X17653
|02/2021
|60
|24/11/19
|Y06710
|08/2021
|60
|18/11/19
Atrolak XL 300mg Prolonged-release tablets PL 20075/0215
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|Y06909
|09/2021
|60
|04/10/19
|X21602
|05/2021
|60
|07/04/19
|X19649
|03/2021
|60
|03/07/19
|X19866
|03/2021
|60
|11/06/19
Atrolak XL 400mg Prolonged-release tablets PL 20075/0216
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|X21825
|05/2021
|60
|10/10/19
|X18765
|03/2021
|60
|05/07/19
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: quetiapine fumarate
Brief description of the problem
Accord Healthcare Ltd has informed us that the Patient Information Leaflet (PIL) within the packs for the above batches is missing the side effects identified from post-marketing experience that are documented in Section 4. (Possible Side Effects) of the PIL:
- Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms (DRESS). Widespread rash, high body temperature, liver enzyme elevations, blood abnormalities (eosinophilia), enlarged lymph nodes and other body organs involvement (Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms which is also known as DRESS or drug hypersensitivity syndrome). Stop using Atrolak XL [quetiapine] if you develop these symptoms and contact your doctor or seek medical attention immediately.
It is important that any patients who notice the symptoms seek immediate medical advice.
Advice for healthcare professionals
When dispensing this product, please check the Marketing Authorisation Holder and the batch number; if any of the above batch numbers are being dispensed, ensure that patients are aware of any missing information.
The current PILs includes the special warning and precautions and should be issued when this product is dispensed. Click here for Atrolak XL PILs available from the electronic medicines compendium (emc).
Further Information
For more information or medical information queries, please contact: Accord Medical Information Department on 01271 385257.
