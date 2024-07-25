Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Aspen Pharma Trading Limited, Co-trimoxazole 80mg/400mg per 5ml adult suspension, EL (24)A/32

MDR number

MDR 063-03/24

Company name

Aspen Pharma Trading Limited

Co-trimoxazole 80mg/400mg per 5ml adult suspension, PL 39699/0038

SNOMED Code

32280411000001100

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed B18324E 31st May 2028 100ml July 2024 B99324E 31st May 2028 100ml July 2024 B05924E 31st May 2028 100ml July 2024 B98724E 31st May 2028 100ml July 2024 B95224A 31st January 2028 100ml April 2024 B95324A 31st January 2028 100ml April 2024 B22823GA 31st July 2027 100ml September 2023 B85623F 30th June 2027 100ml July 2023 B01923C 31st March 2027 100ml May 2023 B55023B 28th February 2027 100ml March 2023 B55323B 28th February 2027 100ml March 2023 B97222L 31st December 2026 100ml January 2023 B27922I 30th September 2026 100ml November 2022 B60922G 31st July 2026 100ml August 2022 B02122E 31st May 2026 100ml June 2022 B71922D 30th April 2026 100ml May 2022 B40821K 30th November 2025 100ml February 2022 B82321F 30th June 2025 100ml July 2021 B77321F 30th June 2025 100ml July 2021 B21921D 30th April 2025 100ml May 2021 B96420I 30th September 2024 100ml November 2020 B71220H 31st August 2024 100ml September 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: sulfamethoxazole, trimethoprim

Brief description of the problem

Aspen Pharma Trading Limited has informed the MHRA that an error has been found in the Patient Information Leaflet.

The error is in the section, ‘What co-trimoxazole looks like and contents of the pack’. The PIL states ‘4001mg sulfamethoxazole’ instead of ‘400 mg sulfamethoxazole’. The other sections of the PIL and product information state the correct strength.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Please continue to use the product as normal but be aware of the typographical error highlighted above.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients. Patients should continue to receive this medicine from these batches as given to you by your healthcare professional. There is no impact to product quality. If you have concerns about a medicine you may be using, please contact your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact: Aspenmedinfo@professionalinformation.co.uk,

Tel: 0800 008 7392

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Aspen Pharma Trading Limited, Co-trimoxazole 80mg/400mg per 5ml adult suspension, EL (24)A/32