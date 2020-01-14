Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Advanz Pharma Zapain 30mg/500mg Tablets (Codeine Phosphate /Paracetamol), PL12762/0034, (EL(20)A/01)
Caution in Use: Distribute to Pharmacy level. Advanz Pharma has informed us of a discrepancy on the product packaging. The discrepancy relates to “capsules” printed at the top right of the packs in error, instead of tablets
Product information
MDR number
MDR 101-11/19
Company name
Advanz Pharma
Product description
Zapain 30mg/500mg Tablets (Codeine Phosphate/Paracetamol)
PL Number
PL 12762/0034
Batch number/expiry
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|BI65
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI76
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI79
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI83
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI84
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI85
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI88
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI89
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BI90
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ01
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ02
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ03
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ04
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ06
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ16
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ17
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ18
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ19
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ20
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ21
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ22
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ23
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ25
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ26
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ27
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ31
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ32
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ42
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ43
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ44
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ45
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ49
|01/04/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ50
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ51
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ52
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ54
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ55
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ57
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ58
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ59
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ60
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ65
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ66
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ75
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ78
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ80
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ81
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ82
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ83
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BJ85
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK26
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK33
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK38
|01/07/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK39
|01/07/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK41
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK43
|01/07/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK44
|01/07/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK45
|01/07/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK46
|01/07/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK47
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK48
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK49
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
|BK51
|01/06/2022
|10 X 10 blisters (100)
Brief description of the problem
Advanz Pharma has informed us of a discrepancy on the product packaging for the batches listed within this alert. The discrepancy relates to “capsules” printed at the top right of the packs in error (where this should be tablets). The other product details on the packs including the name, strength and pharmaceutical form of the medicine are correct.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product. There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the associated batches are not being recalled at this time.
Company contact information
For stock control queries please contact on 08708 877025 or customercare@advanzpharma.com
For any medical information enquires please contact Medical Information Department on the e-mail medicalinformation@advanzpharma.com or telephone on 08700 703033
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Download the document