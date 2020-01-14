Class 4 Medicines Defect Information: Advanz Pharma Zapain 30mg/500mg Tablets (Codeine Phosphate /Paracetamol), PL12762/0034, (EL(20)A/01)

Product information

MDR number

MDR 101-11/19

Company name

Advanz Pharma

Product description

Zapain 30mg/500mg Tablets (Codeine Phosphate/Paracetamol)

PL Number

PL 12762/0034

Batch number/expiry

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size BI65 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI76 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI79 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI83 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI84 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI85 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI88 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI89 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BI90 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ01 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ02 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ03 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ04 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ06 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ16 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ17 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ18 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ19 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ20 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ21 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ22 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ23 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ25 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ26 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ27 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ31 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ32 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ42 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ43 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ44 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ45 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ49 01/04/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ50 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ51 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ52 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ54 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ55 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ57 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ58 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ59 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ60 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ65 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ66 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ75 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ78 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ80 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ81 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ82 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ83 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BJ85 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK26 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK33 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK38 01/07/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK39 01/07/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK41 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK43 01/07/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK44 01/07/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK45 01/07/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK46 01/07/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK47 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK48 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK49 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100) BK51 01/06/2022 10 X 10 blisters (100)

Brief description of the problem

Advanz Pharma has informed us of a discrepancy on the product packaging for the batches listed within this alert. The discrepancy relates to “capsules” printed at the top right of the packs in error (where this should be tablets). The other product details on the packs including the name, strength and pharmaceutical form of the medicine are correct.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Healthcare professionals are advised to exercise caution when dispensing the product. There is no risk to product quality as a result of this issue, therefore the associated batches are not being recalled at this time.

For stock control queries please contact on 08708 877025 or customercare@advanzpharma.com

For any medical information enquires please contact Medical Information Department on the e-mail medicalinformation@advanzpharma.com or telephone on 08700 703033

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

