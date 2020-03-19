Class 4 FMD Medicines Information: WDA(H) 50340 HMS Wholesale Limited, Multiple Products, (EL (20)A/17)

MDR Number

MDR 056-03/20

Company Name

WDA(H) 50340 HMS Wholesale Limited

Brief description of the problem

The MHRA is currently investigating an incident where several medicines appear to have left the legal supply chain and have then been re-introduced via WDA(H) 50340 HMS Wholesale Limited. This License has now been terminated.

The products do appear to be genuine with legitimate batch numbers. These products are thought to have been stolen from the legitimate supply chain in early 2019 and reintroduced into the supply chain between May and August 2019. This means that the correct transport and storage conditions cannot be guaranteed and while unlikely, could impact their effectiveness.

Only the batch numbers mentioned in appendix 1 of the PDF are within the scope of this alert. If you have received any of these batches after the reintroduction date listed in appendix 1, from WDA(H) 50340 HMS Wholesale Limited, please follow the advice below;

Please check your stocks of all the listed products for the relevant batches supplied from HMS Wholesale Limited. If any relevant packs are identified, please quarantine and notify the DMRC/MHRA. The products are listed in the section Product description.

Please note this alert only requires notification to the MHRA if you have been provided any of the products in the section Product description, directly from HMS Wholesale Limited only.

Download the document

Class 4 FMD Medicines Information: WDA(H) 50340 HMS Wholesale Limited licensed terminated, EL (20)A/17