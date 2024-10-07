Class 3 Medicines Recall: Viatris UK Healthcare Ltd, Trandolapril 2mg and 4mg capsules, EL(24)A/47

DMRC Number

DMRC 31208200

Company name

Viatris UK Healthcare Ltd

Trandolapril 2mg capsules PL 04569/0819

SNOMED Code

13694511000001100

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1208031 Jun-25 28 22-Feb-23 1210889 Sep-25 28 28-Jun-23 1210890 Oct-25 28 14-Jul-23 1305267 Apr-26 28 11-Sep-23 1309346 Sep-26 28 02-Apr-24 1309514 Sep-26 28 20-May-2024

Trandolapril 4 mg capsules PL 04569/0820

SNOMED Code

13694911000001107

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1210643 Oct-25 28 30-May-23 1305411 Feb-26 28 10-Sep-23 1305413 Apr-26 28 17-Dec-23 1308126 Apr-26 28 04-Mar-24 1309520 Sep-26 28 20-Mar-24

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: trandolapril

Brief description of the problem

Generics (UK) Ltd T/A Mylan UK is recalling specific batches of trandolapril after re-testing showed out of specification results. The listed batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure after testing showed variability of the Trandolapril content. Note: the problem is limited to the batches listed in this notification.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Viatris UK Healthcare Limited Medical Information at +44 (0)1707 853 000 (select option 1) or info.uk@viatris.com.

For stock control enquiries please contact Customer Services at +44 (0)1707 853 000 (select option 2).

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Viatris UK Healthcare Ltd, Trandolapril 2mg and 4mg capsules, EL(24)A/47