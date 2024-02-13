Class 3 Medicines Recall: Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited, Ramipril 1.25mg tablets, EL(24)A/05
Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited is recalling certain batches of Ramipril 1.25mg tablets as a precautionary measure due to these batches having a low assay and high related substances test results after their release to the market.
MDR number
MDR 022-01/24
Company name
Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited
Product name
Ramipril 1.25mg tablets, PL 36687/0222
SNOMED Code
36834211000001109
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|MG21264
|29/02/2024
|28 tablets
|13/12/2021
|MG21334
|31/03/2024
|28 tablets
|30/03/2022
|MG21335
|31/03/2024
|28 tablets
|26/05/2022
|MG221014
|30/11/2025
|28 tablets
|22/03/2023
|MG221016
|30/11/2025
|28 tablets
|16/05/2023
|MG23488
|30/04/2026
|28 tablets
|25/08/2023
|MG23489
|30/04/2026
|28 tablets
|12/09/2023
|MG23490
|30/04/2026
|28 tablets
|12/10/2023
|MG23729
|30/06/2026
|28 tablets
|05/12/2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ramipril
Brief description of the problem
Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited is recalling the above batches of Ramipril 1.25mg tablets as a precautionary measure due to these batches having a low assay and high related substances test results after their release to the market.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. The specified batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure and are unlikely to cause harm if taken.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact APCER Life Sciences, via telephone: 0800 0885366, or email: Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com
For stock control enquiries please contact the Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited Customer Service & Sales Executive via telephone: 01293 574188,or email: luke.davies@torrentpharma.co.uk or priti.pragji@torrentpharma.co.uk
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
Download document
Last updated 14 February 2024 + show all updates
-
The update includes corrections to the expiry date for batch numbers detailed in the notification which were incorrectly provided by the marketing authorisation holder at the time of issue.
-
First published.