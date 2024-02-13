Class 3 Medicines Recall: Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited, Ramipril 1.25mg tablets, EL(24)A/05

MDR number

MDR 022-01/24

Company name

Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited

Product name

Ramipril 1.25mg tablets, PL 36687/0222

SNOMED Code

36834211000001109

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed MG21264 29/02/2024 28 tablets 13/12/2021 MG21334 31/03/2024 28 tablets 30/03/2022 MG21335 31/03/2024 28 tablets 26/05/2022 MG221014 30/11/2025 28 tablets 22/03/2023 MG221016 30/11/2025 28 tablets 16/05/2023 MG23488 30/04/2026 28 tablets 25/08/2023 MG23489 30/04/2026 28 tablets 12/09/2023 MG23490 30/04/2026 28 tablets 12/10/2023 MG23729 30/06/2026 28 tablets 05/12/2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Ramipril

Brief description of the problem

Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited is recalling the above batches of Ramipril 1.25mg tablets as a precautionary measure due to these batches having a low assay and high related substances test results after their release to the market.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional. The specified batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure and are unlikely to cause harm if taken.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact APCER Life Sciences, via telephone: 0800 0885366, or email: Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com

For stock control enquiries please contact the Torrent Pharma (UK) Limited Customer Service & Sales Executive via telephone: 01293 574188,or email: luke.davies@torrentpharma.co.uk or priti.pragji@torrentpharma.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

