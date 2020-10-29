Class 3 Medicines Recall: Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd, AlfaD 0.25 microgram capsules (PL 49876/0001), EL (20) A/50

Product information

PL Number(s)

AlfaD 0.25 microgram Capsules, PL 49876/0001

MDR Number

MDR 144-09/20

Company name

Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd

Product description

AlfaD 0.25 microgram Capsules:

Batch Number: A04279A

Expiry Date: 31 Jan 2022

Pack Size: 30

First Distributed: 26 Mar 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: alfacalcidol

Brief description of the problem

Further to Drug Alert EL (20)A/46 issued on 29 September 2020 Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd has informed us of an issue related to error in the decommissioning of a further batch as listed above. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy and when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT’. Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For stock control enquiries please contact Theramex HQ UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 020 3962 5532.

For medical information enquiries please contact Theramex HQ UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 033 3009 6795.

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download the document

EL (20)A 50