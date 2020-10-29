Class 3 Medicines Recall: Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd, AlfaD 0.25 microgram capsules (PL 49876/0001), EL (20) A/50
Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd has informed us of an issue related to error in the decommissioning of a further batch. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy and when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT’. This is a second alert for further batches identified.
Product information
PL Number(s)
- AlfaD 0.25 microgram Capsules, PL 49876/0001
MDR Number
MDR 144-09/20
Company name
Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd
Product description
AlfaD 0.25 microgram Capsules:
- Batch Number: A04279A
- Expiry Date: 31 Jan 2022
- Pack Size: 30
- First Distributed: 26 Mar 2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: alfacalcidol
Brief description of the problem
Further to Drug Alert EL (20)A/46 issued on 29 September 2020 Theramex Ireland Ltd T/A Theramex HQ UK Ltd has informed us of an issue related to error in the decommissioning of a further batch as listed above. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy and when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT’. Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For stock control enquiries please contact Theramex HQ UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 020 3962 5532.
For medical information enquiries please contact Theramex HQ UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 033 3009 6795.
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
