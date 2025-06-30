Class 3 Medicines Recall: Tamoxifen 20mg Film-Coated Tablets, Wockhardt UK Ltd, EL(25)A/31

DMRC reference number

DMRC-35980389

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Wockhardt UK Ltd

Medicine Details

Tamoxifen 20mg Film-Coated Tablets

PL: 29831/0195

Active ingredient: tamoxifen citrate

SNOMED code: 659711000001107

GTIN: 15012727402205

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed HZ10030 30/04/2027 30 22/08/2024

Background

Wockhardt UK Limited is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure following the identification of a dissolution failure during stability testing.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

Patients should continue to take medicines as prescribed by your healthcare professional. The recall is being actioned at the pharmacy and wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. No complaints of harm or lack of efficacy have been received from patients regarding this batch.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For medical information enquiries please email drug.safety@wockhardt.co.uk, or telephone 01978 661261 and ask for ‘drug safety’.

For stock control enquiries please email group_uk_csu@wockhardt.co.uk, or telephone 01978 661261and ask for ‘customer services’.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Tamoxifen 20mg Film-Coated Tablets, Wockhardt UK Ltd, EL(25)A/31