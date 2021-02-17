Class 3 Medicines Recall: SyriMed, Clonidine hydrochloride 50micrograms/5ml Oral Solution, EL (21)A/05

PL Number(s)

PL 39307/0082

MDR Number

MDR 171-01/21

Company Name

SyriMed

Product description

Clonidine hydrochloride 50micrograms/5ml Oral Solution

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 201014 Sep-2022 100 ml 19 Nov 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Clonidine hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

SyriMed are recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure due to an issue related to the container closure (child-lock cap). The Marketing Authorisation Holder has received a number of complaints related to defective container closures and the investigation has identified an issue with the bottle capping during the manufacturing process for this batch only.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact: customer.services@syrimed.co.uk.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

