Class 3 Medicines Recall: SyriMed, Clonidine hydrochloride 50micrograms/5ml Oral Solution, EL (21)A/05
SyriMed are recalling the below batch as a precautionary measure due to an issue related to the container closure (child-lock cap).
PL Number(s)
PL 39307/0082
MDR Number
MDR 171-01/21
Company Name
SyriMed
Product description
Clonidine hydrochloride 50micrograms/5ml Oral Solution
|Batch number
|Expiry date
|Pack size
|First distributed
|201014
|Sep-2022
|100 ml
|19 Nov 2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Clonidine hydrochloride
Brief description of the problem
SyriMed are recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure due to an issue related to the container closure (child-lock cap). The Marketing Authorisation Holder has received a number of complaints related to defective container closures and the investigation has identified an issue with the bottle capping during the manufacturing process for this batch only.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For more information or medical information queries, please contact: customer.services@syrimed.co.uk.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
