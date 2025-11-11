Class 3 Medicines Recall: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Atorvastatin 20mg and 80mg Film-coated Tablets, EL(25)A/48
Sun Pharma UK Limited are recalling the batches of tablets specified in the table as a precautionary measure due to failing dissolution test results reported during ongoing stability studies.
DMRC reference number
DMRC - 37494064
Marketing Authorisation Holder
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
Medicine Details
Atorvastatin 20 mg Film-coated Tablets
PL: 14894/0714
Active Ingredient: atorvastatin calcium trihydrate
SNOMED code: 22940911000001103
GTIN: 05015525012327
Affected Lot Batch Numbers
|Batch No.
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|PTF6133A
|30/11/2027
|28
|09/09/2025
Medicine Details
Atorvastatin 80 mg Film-coated Tablets
PL:14894/0716
Active Ingredient: atorvastatin calcium trihydrate
SNOMED code: 22941511000001103
GTIN: 05015525012341
Affected Lot Batch Numbers
|Batch No.
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|PTF5991D
|30/11/2027
|28
|19/08/2025
|PTF5991F
|30/11/2027
|28
|27/08/2025
Background
Sun Pharma UK Limited are recalling the batches of tablets specified in the table as a precautionary measure due to failing dissolution test results reported during ongoing stability studies.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals:
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals to Provide to Patients:
Patients should continue to take medicines as prescribed by your healthcare professional. The recall is being actioned at the wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. No complaints of harm or lack of efficacy have been received from patients regarding this batch.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about their medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Additional information:
For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email Cserv.uk@sunpharma.com, or telephone 020 8848 5050 / 07974754551.
For stock control enquiries please email Cserv.uk@sunpharma.com, or telephone 020 8848 5050.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
Download document