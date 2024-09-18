Class 3 Medicines Recall: Orion Pharma (UK) Ltd, Eldepryl 5mg Tablets (selegiline), EL(24)A/42
Orion Pharma (UK) Ltd is recalling this batch as a precautionary measure due to an out of specification result in the assay result during the follow up stability study of the batch.
DMRC reference number
DMRC-31814730
Orion Pharma (UK) Ltd
Product name
Eldepryl 5mg Tablets, PL 27925/0004
SNOMED Code
669511000001106
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|2167829
|07.2026
|100 tablets
|22.09.2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Selegiline hydrochloride
Brief description of the problem
Orion Pharma (UK) Ltd is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure due to an out of specification result in the assay result during the follow up stability study of the batch. Only the batch in the table is affected.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please email UK.MedicalInformation@orionpharma.com, or telephone 01635 520300.
For stock control enquiries please email orionukar&customerservices@orionpharma.com.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
Download document