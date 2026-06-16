Class 3 Medicines Recall: Orbit Pharma Limited, Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection, EL(26)A/29
Orbit Pharma Limited is recalling a specific batch of Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection as a precautionary measure due to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) deficiencies identified at the manufacturing site.
DMRC reference number
DMRC- 39169596
Marketing Authorisation Holder
Orbit Pharma Limited
Medicine Details
Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection
PL 56854/0020
Active Ingredient: cyclizine lactate
SNOMED code: 45805811000001103
GTIN: 5061093630081
Affected Lot Batch Numbers
|Batch No.
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|2226016
|31/12/2027
|5 ampoules of 1ml
|19/05/2026
Background
Orbit Pharma Limited is recalling a specific batch of Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection as a precautionary measure due to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) deficiencies identified at the manufacturing site. However, a Class 3 recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals:
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for Patients:
No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Additional information:
For medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email customerservice@novumgen.com or telephone +44 203 096 6496.
For stock control enquiries please email Stockcontrol@novumgen.com
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
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