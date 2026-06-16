Class 3 Medicines Recall: Orbit Pharma Limited, Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection, EL(26)A/29

DMRC reference number

DMRC- 39169596

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Orbit Pharma Limited

Medicine Details

Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection

PL 56854/0020

Active Ingredient: cyclizine lactate

SNOMED code: 45805811000001103

GTIN: 5061093630081

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 2226016 31/12/2027 5 ampoules of 1ml 19/05/2026

Background

Orbit Pharma Limited is recalling a specific batch of Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection as a precautionary measure due to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) deficiencies identified at the manufacturing site. However, a Class 3 recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email customerservice@novumgen.com or telephone +44 203 096 6496.

For stock control enquiries please email Stockcontrol@novumgen.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

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Class 3 Medicines Recall: Orbit Pharma Limited, Cyclizine Lactate 50 mg/ml Solution for injection, EL(26)A/29