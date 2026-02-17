Class 3 Medicines Recall: Norgine Limited, MOVICOL Ease Citrus Powder for oral solution 13.7 g, EL(26)A/08
Norgine Limited is recalling one batch of product as a precautionary measure due to some units containing low amounts of active ingredients.
DMRC reference number
DMRC- 38379307
Marketing Authorisation Holder
Norgine Limited
Medicine Details
MOVICOL Ease Citrus Powder for oral solution 13.7 g
PL: 20011/0076
Active ingredient: polyethylene glycol, potassium chloride, sodium hydrogen carbonate, sodium chloride
SNOMED code: N/A
GTIN: 5012748616196
Affected Lot Batch Numbers
|Batch No.
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|454699
|08 2027
|20’s
|16 Jan 25
Background
Norgine Limited is recalling the above batch of product as a precautionary measure due to some units containing low amounts of active ingredients.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals and Retailers:
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for Patients:
No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at the retail and wholesaler levels. The recall is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution, patients in possession of this batch of product may continue to take this medicine.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Additional information:
For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email MedInfo@norgine.com, or telephone +44 1895 826606.
For stock control enquiries please email UKIsupport@norgine.com, or telephone +44 (0) 1895 826 600.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
