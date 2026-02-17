Class 3 Medicines Recall: Norgine Limited, MOVICOL Ease Citrus Powder for oral solution 13.7 g, EL(26)A/08

DMRC reference number

DMRC- 38379307

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Norgine Limited

Medicine Details

MOVICOL Ease Citrus Powder for oral solution 13.7 g

PL: 20011/0076

Active ingredient: polyethylene glycol, potassium chloride, sodium hydrogen carbonate, sodium chloride

SNOMED code: N/A

GTIN: 5012748616196

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 454699 08 2027 20’s 16 Jan 25

Background

Norgine Limited is recalling the above batch of product as a precautionary measure due to some units containing low amounts of active ingredients.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals and Retailers:

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at the retail and wholesaler levels. The recall is being undertaken out of an abundance of caution, patients in possession of this batch of product may continue to take this medicine.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email MedInfo@norgine.com, or telephone +44 1895 826606.

For stock control enquiries please email UKIsupport@norgine.com, or telephone +44 (0) 1895 826 600.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

