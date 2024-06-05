Class 3 Medicines Recall: Neuraxpharm UK Ltd, Atomoxetine 10mg, 18mg, 25mg, 40mg Capsules, EL(24)A/19

MDR number

MDR 078-05/24

Company name

Neuraxpharm UK Ltd

Product name

Atomoxetine 10mg Capsules, PL 49718/0010

SNOMED Code

37858111000001106

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1211145 09/2025 7 23/02/2023 1203816 03/2025 7 07/07/2022

Product name

Atomoxetine 18mg Capsules, PL 49718/0011

SNOMED Code

37858311000001108

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1211146 09/2025 7 23/02/2023

Product name

Atomoxetine 25mg Capsules, PL 49718/0012

SNOMED Code

37858511000001102

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1211147 06/2025 7 23/02/2023 1207940 06/2025 7 24/10/2022

Product name

Atomoxetine 40mg Capsules, PL 49718/0013

SNOMED Code

37900111000001107

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1211148 09/2025 7 23/02/2023 1203818 03/2025 7 07/07/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Atomoxetine

Brief description of the problem

Neuraxpharm UK Ltd is recalling the above batches after retesting showed out of specification results. The tabled batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure after testing showed variability of the capsule contents beyond permitted levels.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact medinfo-uk@neuraxpharm.com or telephone +44 (0) 118 211 4039

For stock control enquiries please contact info-uk@neuraxpharm.com or telephone +44 (0) 118 211 4039

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

