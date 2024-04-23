Class 3 Medicines Recall: Neon Healthcare Ltd, Suprefact 1 mg/ml solution for injection (Cheplapharm – Canadian Livery), EL(24)A/14

MDR number

MDR 191-04/24

Company name

Neon Healthcare Ltd

Product name

Suprefact 1 mg/ml solution for injection (Cheplapharm – Canadian Livery)

PL N/A

SNOMED Code

N/A

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 3F022A 12/2024 2 multi-dose vials of 5.5ml 11 April 2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Buserelin Acetate

Brief description of the problem

Neon Healthcare Ltd is recalling the specific batch mentioned in this notification as a precautionary measure. This is because the named batch of Suprefact 1mg/ml solution for injection is being distributed in packaging intended for the Canadian market by Cheplapharm, instead of the correct UK packaging by Neon Healthcare Ltd for Buserelin 1 mg/ml solution for injection.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Wholesalers are also requested to check stock of Buserelin 1 mg/ml solution for injection for any packs that match Suprefact 1 mg/ml solution for injection (MAH: Cheplapharm – Canadian Livery) as per the product images below.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further information

For medical information or stock control enquiries please contact: Neon Healthcare Ltd via Medinfo@neonhealthcare.com or +44 (0) 1992 926 330

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Neon Healthcare Ltd, Suprefact 1 mg/ml solution for injection (Cheplapharm – Canadian Livery), EL(24)A/14