Product information

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed P2000978 January 2023 28 16 September 2020 P2000285 December 2022 28 07 May 2020

Active pharmaceutical ingredient: metoprolol

MDR Number

MDR 060-10/20

Company name

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Product description

Metoprolol 50 mg Tablets

PL 20075/0304

Brief description of the problem

Accord Healthcare Ltd has informed us of an issue related to decommissioning of the above batches. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy, there have been reports stating that when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT.’ Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals and Wholesalers

Stop supplying the batches listed above immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team

Tel: 0800 373573

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department

Tel: 01271 385257

Additional information

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Metoprolol 50 mg Tablets (PL 20075/0304) EL (20)A/49