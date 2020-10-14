Class 3 Medicines Recall: Metoprolol 50 mg Tablets (PL 20075/0304), EL (20)A/49
Accord Healthcare Ltd has informed us that when decommissioning at the pharmacy and scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of certain packs may report as ‘EXPORT.’
Product information
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|P2000978
|January 2023
|28
|16 September 2020
|P2000285
|December 2022
|28
|07 May 2020
Active pharmaceutical ingredient: metoprolol
MDR Number
MDR 060-10/20
Company name
Accord Healthcare Ltd
Product description
Metoprolol 50 mg Tablets
PL 20075/0304
Brief description of the problem
Accord Healthcare Ltd has informed us of an issue related to decommissioning of the above batches. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy, there have been reports stating that when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT.’ Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals and Wholesalers
Stop supplying the batches listed above immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Company contacts for further information
For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team
Tel: 0800 373573
For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department
Tel: 01271 385257
Additional information
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
