Class 3 Medicines Recall: Martindale Pharma, an Ethypharm Group Company Methadone 5mg Tablets / Physeptone 5mg Tablets, EL (21)A/31

Company name

Martindale Pharma, an Ethypharm Group Company

Methadone 5mg Tablets / Physeptone 5mg Tablets, PL 01883/0062

Batch number Expiry date Pack size First distributed 128319 09/2025 1 x50 tablets May 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: methadone hydrochloride

MDR number

MDR 248-10/21

Brief description of the problem

Martindale Pharma is recalling the above batch of Methadone 5mg tablets as a precautionary measure due to the discolouration of the PVdC film in a small number of blister pockets.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information please contact:

Customer Services for stock control enquiries: Licensed@ethypharm.com

or for Medical Information enquiries: medinfo@martindalepharma.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download document

