Class 3 Medicines Recall: Martindale Pharma, an Ethypharm Group Company Methadone 5mg Tablets / Physeptone 5mg Tablets, EL (21)A/31
Martindale Pharma is recalling the below batch of Methadone 5mg tablets as a precautionary measure due to the discolouration of the PVdC film in a small number of blister pockets.
Company name
Martindale Pharma, an Ethypharm Group Company
Methadone 5mg Tablets / Physeptone 5mg Tablets, PL 01883/0062
|Batch number
|Expiry date
|Pack size
|First distributed
|128319
|09/2025
|1 x50 tablets
|May 2021
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: methadone hydrochloride
MDR number
MDR 248-10/21
Brief description of the problem
Martindale Pharma is recalling the above batch of Methadone 5mg tablets as a precautionary measure due to the discolouration of the PVdC film in a small number of blister pockets.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For more information please contact:
Customer Services for stock control enquiries: Licensed@ethypharm.com
or for Medical Information enquiries: medinfo@martindalepharma.co.uk
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Download document