Class 3 Medicines Recall: Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited, Simvador 10mg, 20mg and 40mg Tablets, EL (20)A/57
Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited has informed us that the affected batches of Simvastatin tablets have been packaged with a version of patient information leaflet that does not include the most up to date safety information.
PL Number(s)
PL 35507/0012
PL 35507/0013
PL 35507/0014
MDR Number
MDR 150-11/20
Company Name
Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited
Product description
Simvador 10mg Tablets
Simvador 20mg Tablets
Simvador 40mg Tablets
|Product
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|Simvador 10mg Tablets
|G902211
|Jan-22
|28’s
|07/01/2020
|Simvador 20mg Tablets
|G902283
|Jan-22
|28’s
|29/10/2019
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G803251
|Feb-21
|28’s
|27/07/2018
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G803252
|Feb-21
|28’s
|27/07/2018
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G803253
|Feb-21
|28’s
|27/07/2018
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G803254
|Feb-21
|28’s
|27/07/2018
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G802355
|Feb-21
|28’s
|27/07/2018
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G902245
|Jan-22
|28’s
|14/11/2019
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G902242
|Jan-22
|28’s
|19/11/2019
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G902243
|Jan-22
|28’s
|30/12/2019
|Simvador 40mg Tablets
|G902241
|Jan-22
|28’s
|29/01/2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: simvastatin
Brief description of the problem
Lupin Healthcare (UK) Limited has informed us that the affected batches above (also distributed by Discovery Pharmaceuticals/Dexcel Pharma Limited) have been packaged with a version of patient information leaflet (PIL) that does not include the most up to date safety information.
There are no concerns with the quality, safety and efficacy of the product. However, these affected batches are being recalled due to concerns around the omission of the safety information. The information missing from the PILs are as below:
Section 2: What you need to know before you take Simvador
Do not take Simvador if you:
- If you are taking one or more than one of the following drugs at the same time:
- Cobicistat
- Lomitapide (used to treat a serious and rare genetic cholesterol condition)
Section 2: Warnings and Precautions
Tell your doctor:
- If you are Asian, because a different dose may be applicable to you
Section 2: Other medicines and Simvador
Do not take Simvastatin and tell your doctor if you are taking:
- Elbasvir or grazoprevir (medicines for Hepatitis C virus infection)
- medicines with the active ingredient cobicistat
- amiodarone (used to treat an irregular heartbeat)
- lomitapide (used to treat a serious and rare genetic cholesterol condition)
- daptomycin (a drug used to treat complicated skin and skin structure infections and bacteraemia). It is possible that side effects affecting the muscles may be higher when this medicine is taken during treatment with simvastatin. Your doctor may decide that you stop taking simvastatin for a while
Section 3: How to take Simvador
If you stop taking Simvador, talk to your doctor or pharmacist because your cholesterol may rise again. If you have any further questions on the use of this product, as your doctor or pharmacist
Section 4: Possible side effects
The following rare serious side effects were reported:
- Hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions including:
- Swelling of the face, tongue and throat which may cause difficulty in breathing (angioedema)
- Severe muscle pain usually in the shoulders and hips
- Rash with weakness of limbs and neck muscles
- Pain or inflammation of the joints
- Inflammation of the blood vessels (vasculitis)
- Unusual bruising, skin eruptions and swelling (dermatomyositis), hives, skin sensitivity to the sun, fever, flushing
- Shortness of breath (dyspnoea) and feeling unwell
- Lupus-like disease picture (including rash, joint disorders and effects on blood cells)
The following very rare serious side effect was reported:
- A serious allergic reaction which causes difficulty in breathing or dizziness (anaphylaxis)
The following side effects have also been reported rarely:
- Trouble sleeping (very rare)
The following side effects have also been reported but the frequency cannot be estimate from available information (frequency unknown)
- Inflammation of the lungs causing breathing problems including persistent cough and/or shortness of breath or fever
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
As a general reminder, patients who experience side effects from taking any medicines should be encouraged to report a suspected problem or incident via the Yellow Card scheme and seek medical advice accordingly.
Further Information
For stock control enquiries please contact +44 (0) 1565 751 378 Option 2 or information@lupin.com
For more information or medical information enquiries please contact +44 (0) 1565 751 378 Option 1 or Pharmacovigilance Department at EU-PV@lupin.com
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
