Class 3 Medicines Recall: Kimmtrak 200 micrograms/mL concentrate for solution for infusion, Immunocore Limited, EL(25)A/28

DMRC reference number

DMRC-35860567

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Immunocore Limited

Medicine Details

Kimmtrak 200 micrograms/mL concentrate for solution for infusion

PLGB: 36781/0001

Active ingredient: tebentafusp

SNOMED code: 274087000

GTIN: 05056416800029

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 3D009AA17 31/03/2026 1 vial 08/2024 3D009AA19 31/03/2026 1 vial 10/2024 3D009AA36 31/03/2026 1 vial 12/2024 3D009AA39* 31/03/2026 1 vial 01/2025 3D009AA04* 31/03/2026 1 vial 09/2024

*distributed in Northern Ireland only

Background

Immunocore Limited is recalling the batches listed above as a precautionary measure. The recall is due to a decrease in potency identified during stability testing. All other stability test results remain within specification.

Only the batches listed in the above table are impacted. This does not affect other batches that are available.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the impacted batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process. The batches listed in the table are being recalled as a precautionary measure.

Advice for Patients:

Patients who are taking Kimmtrak 200 micrograms/mL concentrate for solution for infusion (tebentafusp) should continue to take the medication. This is a wholesale and pharmacy level recall that will be actioned by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all medical information enquiries and information on this product, please email medinfo.eu@immunocore.com, or telephone +442076645100 (local toll) or +00 800-74451111 (toll-free).

For stock control enquiries please email john.sandford@immunocore.com, or telephone +00353(0)858515258.

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Kimmtrak 200 micrograms/mL concentrate for solution for infusion, Immunocore Limited, EL(25)A/28