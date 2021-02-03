Class 3 Medicines Recall: Intrapharm Laboratories Ltd, Kolanticon Gel 500ml, EL (21)A/01

PL Number(s)

PL 17509/0084

MDR Number

MDR 349-01/21

Company Name

Intrapharm Laboratories Ltd

Product description

Kolanticon Gel 500ml

Batch number: AC0620

Expiry date: 31/12/2021

Pack size: 1 x 500ml

First distributed: 23/11/2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: dicycloverine hydrochloride, aluminium hydroxide, light magnesium oxide, simethicone

Brief description of the problem

Intrapharm Laboratories Ltd has received a number of complaints that the product consistency is lumpy. The investigation has confirmed through review of the retained samples that the consistency of the complaint samples are similar and the retained samples for this batch show the same homogeneity issue.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact: medinfo@intrapharmlabs.com or telephone +44 (0)330 1359 437.

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

