Class 3 Medicines Recall: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd Cyanocobalamin 50 mcg Tablets, EL(24)A/46

DMRC Number

DMRC-31522269

Company name

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd

Cyanocobalamin 50 mcg Tablets, PL 25258/0369

SNOMED Code: N/A

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 17231378A 30-Nov-2024 50 01-Oct-2023 17231510A 30-Nov-2024 50 14-Mar-2024 17231511A 31-Dec-2024 50 17-Apr-2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: cyanocobalamin

Brief description of the problem

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd is recalling the affected batches as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for unknown impurities during routine stability testing and additional re-testing.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please use the following options by phone +44 8004 580 383 or email medical_information@glenmarkpharma.com.

For stock control enquiries please email orders.uk@glenmarkpharma.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

