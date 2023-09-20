Class 3 Medicines Recall: Chiesi Ltd., Trimbow 87/5/9 mcg pressurised inhalation solution, EL(23)A/36

MDR number

MDR 148-09/23

Company name

Chiesi Ltd.

Product name

Trimbow 87/5/9 mcg pressurised inhalation solution, PLGB 08829/0193

SNOMED Code

34681611000001100

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1165031 18/09/2024 1 container with 120 actuations 19/01/2023 1150215 25/12/2023 1 container with 120 actuations 27/04/2022

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: 87 micrograms beclometasone dipropionate, 5 micrograms formoterol fumarate dihydrate and 9 micrograms glycopyrronium

Brief description of the problem

Chiesi Ltd has informed the MHRA about a potential issue with the batches listed in this notification. As a precautionary measure, Chiesi Ltd is recalling the above batches at the pharmacy and wholesale level. This is due to intermittent high results for the uniformity of delivered dose of formoterol fumarate observed during stability testing.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients, these batches are being recalled at the pharmacy and wholesale level as a precautionary measure. Chiesi Ltd has investigated the issue and its medical assessment has shown that the product remains beneficial to patients. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact medinfo.uk@chiesi.com or telephone 0161 488 5555.

For stock control enquiries please contact customerservices.uk@chiesi.com or telephone 0161 488 5521.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

