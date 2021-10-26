PL number

PL 35533/0128

MDR number

MDR 052-08/21

Company name

Aspire Pharma Limited

Product description

Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single dose container 0.4ml x 30

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1590121 31/01/2023 30 04/03/21 1590221 31/01/2023 30 07/05/21 1590321 31/01/2023 30 28/06/21 1593920 31/01/2023 30 05/08/21 1594020 31/01/2023 30 21/09/21

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Bimatoprost

Brief description of the problem

Aspire Pharma Limited is recalling the above batches of Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single dose container 0.4ml x 30 as a precautionary measure due to the identification of some variability in the thickness of plastic of the single dose containers resulting in some patients finding the containers difficult to squeeze due to increased hardness of individual containers.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information please contact:

Customer Services for stock control enquiries:

Email: customerservices@aspirepharma.co.uk

Tel. 01730 231148

or for Medical Information enquiries:

Email: medinfo@aspirepharma.co.uk

Tel. 01730 231148

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single-dose container, Aspire Pharma Limited, EL (21)A/26