Class 3 Medicines Recall: Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single-dose container, Aspire Pharma Limited, EL (21)A/26
Aspire Pharma Limited is recalling the below batches of Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single dose container 0.4ml x 30 as a precautionary measure.
PL number
PL 35533/0128
MDR number
MDR 052-08/21
Company name
Aspire Pharma Limited
Product description
Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single dose container 0.4ml x 30
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|1590121
|31/01/2023
|30
|04/03/21
|1590221
|31/01/2023
|30
|07/05/21
|1590321
|31/01/2023
|30
|28/06/21
|1593920
|31/01/2023
|30
|05/08/21
|1594020
|31/01/2023
|30
|21/09/21
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Bimatoprost
Brief description of the problem
Aspire Pharma Limited is recalling the above batches of Bimatoprost Aspire 0.3mg/ml eye drops, solution in single dose container 0.4ml x 30 as a precautionary measure due to the identification of some variability in the thickness of plastic of the single dose containers resulting in some patients finding the containers difficult to squeeze due to increased hardness of individual containers.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For more information please contact:
Customer Services for stock control enquiries:
Email: customerservices@aspirepharma.co.uk
Tel. 01730 231148
or for Medical Information enquiries:
Email: medinfo@aspirepharma.co.uk
Tel. 01730 231148
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
