Class 3 Medicines Recall: Azacitidine 100 mg/vial and 150 mg/vial Powder for Suspension for Injection, EL(25)A/08

DMRC reference number

DMRC-34527566

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Accord Healthcare Ltd.

Medicine Details

Azacitidine 100 mg/vial Powder for Suspension for Injection

Licence: PLGB 20075/1408

Active ingredient: azacitidine

SNOMED code: 38237411000001103

GTIN: 05055565759622

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed P2206998 30/11/2025 1 vial pack 11/08/2023 P2300471 30/11/2025 1 vial pack 06/02/2024

Medicine Details

Azacitidine 150 mg/vial Powder for Suspension for Injection

Licence: PLGB 20075/1408

Active ingredient: azacitidine

SNOMED code: 41314711000001108

GTIN: 05055565784150

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed P2302576 31/03/2026 1 vial pack 05/07/2024

Background

Accord Healthcare Limited is recalling the above batches of Azacitidine Powder for Suspension for Injection (100 mg/vial) & Azacitidine Powder for Suspension for Injection (150 mg/vial) as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for Azacitidine related compound C impurity during stability testing. This recall is at pharmacy and wholesaler level.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock from these batches and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process. Accord Healthcare Limited is recalling the above batches as a precautionary measure, no adverse reactions have been reported with these batches to date.

Advice for Patients:

Patients are not required to take any action. This product is administered by healthcare professionals only. Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257 or email medinfo@accord-healthcare.com

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573

Recipients of this Medicines Notification should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Azacitidine 100 mg/vial and 150 mg/vial Powder for Suspension for Injection, EL(25)A/08