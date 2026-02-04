Class 3 Medicines Recall: Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ibuprofen 200mg Tablets, Ibucalm 200mg tablets, EL(26)A/07

DMRC reference number

DMRC- 38319360

Marketing Authorisation Holder

Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Medicine Details

Ibuprofen 200 mg Tablets

Ibucalm 200 mg Tablets

PL: 08977/0016

Active ingredient: ibuprofen

SNOMED code: N/A

GTIN: 5010441006481 (Numark), 5060057401989 (Almus), 5024071270358 (Ibucalm)

Affected Lot Batch Numbers

Batch No. Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 250135 Almus 31/12/2026 24 18/06/2025 250399 Almus 30/06/2027 24 04/08/2025 250125 Numark 31/12/2026 24 27/05/2025 250109 Aspar 31/12/2026 48 25/03/2025

Background

Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd is recalling specific batches distributed in Aspar, Almus and Numark livery. The batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure following findings of foil perforations in some blisters. The investigation confirmed that other batches were not impacted since the issue is related to a specific batch of aluminium foil utilised for these four batches of tablets. These products are Pharmacy (P) medicines and can only be sold or dispensed from a registered pharmacy premises by a pharmacist, or by staff acting under their direct supervision.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals:

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for Patients:

No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Additional information:

For all enquiries regarding this product, please call 020 8205 9846 extension 2209 or email adrian.zahra@aspar.co.uk.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre



10 South Colonnade



Canary Wharf



London



E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

