Class 3 Medicines Recall: Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Ibuprofen 200mg Tablets, Ibucalm 200mg tablets, EL(26)A/07
DMRC reference number
DMRC- 38319360
Marketing Authorisation Holder
Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Medicine Details
Ibuprofen 200 mg Tablets
Ibucalm 200 mg Tablets
PL: 08977/0016
Active ingredient: ibuprofen
SNOMED code: N/A
GTIN: 5010441006481 (Numark), 5060057401989 (Almus), 5024071270358 (Ibucalm)
Affected Lot Batch Numbers
|Batch No.
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|250135 Almus
|31/12/2026
|24
|18/06/2025
|250399 Almus
|30/06/2027
|24
|04/08/2025
|250125 Numark
|31/12/2026
|24
|27/05/2025
|250109 Aspar
|31/12/2026
|48
|25/03/2025
Background
Aspar Pharmaceuticals Ltd is recalling specific batches distributed in Aspar, Almus and Numark livery. The batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure following findings of foil perforations in some blisters. The investigation confirmed that other batches were not impacted since the issue is related to a specific batch of aluminium foil utilised for these four batches of tablets. These products are Pharmacy (P) medicines and can only be sold or dispensed from a registered pharmacy premises by a pharmacist, or by staff acting under their direct supervision.
Advice for Healthcare Professionals:
Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for Patients:
No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Additional information:
For all enquiries regarding this product, please call 020 8205 9846 extension 2209 or email adrian.zahra@aspar.co.uk.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
