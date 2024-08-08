Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Trandolapril 0.5mg, 2mg, 4mg Capsules, EL(24)A/35

MDR reference number

MDR 113-05/24

Company name

Accord-UK Ltd

Trandolapril 0.5mg Capsules, PL 0142/0937

SNOMED Code

14406911000001102

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1909343 Aug-24 14 24-Dec-2019 1003165 Feb-25 14 19-May-2020 1003848 Feb-25 14 04-Jun-2020 1009756 Apr-25 14 10-Nov-2020 1009755 Jun-25 14 13-Nov-2020 1101732 Aug-25 14 15-Jun-2021

Trandolapril 2mg Capsules, PL 0142/0939

SNOMED Code

14408411000001106

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1105358 Mar-26 28 13-Jul-2021 1203753 Feb-27 28 28-Jun-2022 1203754 Apr-27 28 12-Jul-2022 1206236 Jun-27 28 13-Sep-2022 1206237 Jun-27 28 28-Nov-2022 1210785 Oct-27 28 08-Mar-2023 1300480 Dec-27 28 18-Apr-2023 1301041 Dec-27 28 30-May-2023 1305174 Apr-28 28 20-Oct-2023 1401190 Dec-28 28 07-Jun-2024

Trandolapril 4mg Capsules, PL 0142/0940

SNOMED Code

14409011000001107

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1008652 Aug-25 28 21-Oct-2020 1010286 Aug-25 28 19-Jan-2021 1105356 Mar-26 28 22-Jun-2021 1202967 Mar-27 28 18-Jul-2022 1207436 Jun-27 28 02-Mar-2023 1401189 Dec-28 28 31-May-2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Trandolapril

Brief description of the problem

Accord-UK Ltd is recalling the above batches after retesting showed out of specification results. The listed batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure after testing showed variability of the Trandolapril content beyond permitted levels. Note: the problem is limited to the batches listed in this notification.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord- UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Trandolapril 0.5mg, 2mg, 4mg Capsules, EL(24)A/35