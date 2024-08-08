Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Trandolapril 0.5mg, 2mg, 4mg Capsules, EL(24)A/35

Accord-UK Ltd is recalling the listed batches after retesting showed out of specification results.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 August 2024
Message type:
Medicines recall/notification
Medical specialty:
Dispensing GP practices, General practice, Pharmacy
Issued:
8 August 2024

MDR reference number

MDR 113-05/24

Company name

Accord-UK Ltd

Trandolapril 0.5mg Capsules, PL 0142/0937

SNOMED Code

14406911000001102

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
1909343 Aug-24 14 24-Dec-2019
1003165 Feb-25 14 19-May-2020
1003848 Feb-25 14 04-Jun-2020
1009756 Apr-25 14 10-Nov-2020
1009755 Jun-25 14 13-Nov-2020
1101732 Aug-25 14 15-Jun-2021

Trandolapril 2mg Capsules, PL 0142/0939

SNOMED Code

14408411000001106

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
1105358 Mar-26 28 13-Jul-2021
1203753 Feb-27 28 28-Jun-2022
1203754 Apr-27 28 12-Jul-2022
1206236 Jun-27 28 13-Sep-2022
1206237 Jun-27 28 28-Nov-2022
1210785 Oct-27 28 08-Mar-2023
1300480 Dec-27 28 18-Apr-2023
1301041 Dec-27 28 30-May-2023
1305174 Apr-28 28 20-Oct-2023
1401190 Dec-28 28 07-Jun-2024

Trandolapril 4mg Capsules, PL 0142/0940

SNOMED Code

14409011000001107

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed
1008652 Aug-25 28 21-Oct-2020
1010286 Aug-25 28 19-Jan-2021
1105356 Mar-26 28 22-Jun-2021
1202967 Mar-27 28 18-Jul-2022
1207436 Jun-27 28 02-Mar-2023
1401189 Dec-28 28 31-May-2024

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Trandolapril

Brief description of the problem

Accord-UK Ltd is recalling the above batches after retesting showed out of specification results. The listed batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure after testing showed variability of the Trandolapril content beyond permitted levels. Note: the problem is limited to the batches listed in this notification.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure.  Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord- UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU

Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

Download document

Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Trandolapril 0.5mg, 2mg, 4mg Capsules, EL(24)A/35

Updates to this page

Published 8 August 2024
Contents