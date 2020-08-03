Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Digoxin Tablets BP 250 micrograms, EL (20)A/35
Accord-UK Ltd has informed us of an issue related to decommissioning of a specific batch
Product information
PL Number
PL 0142/0083
MDR Number
MDR 136-07/20
Company name
Accord-UK Ltd
Product description
Digoxin Tablets BP 250 micrograms
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|XDG396
|11/2021
|28
|26/03/2019
Brief description of the problem
Accord-UK Ltd has informed us of an issue related to decommissioning of the above batch. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy, there have been reports stating that when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT.’
Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the batch listed above immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Further Information
For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573.
For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257.
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Download the document