Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Digoxin Tablets BP 250 micrograms, EL (20)A/35

Product information

PL Number

PL 0142/0083

MDR Number

MDR 136-07/20

Company name

Accord-UK Ltd

Product description

Digoxin Tablets BP 250 micrograms

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed XDG396 11/2021 28 26/03/2019

Brief description of the problem

Accord-UK Ltd has informed us of an issue related to decommissioning of the above batch. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy, there have been reports stating that when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘EXPORT.’

Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the batch listed above immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573.

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257.

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

EL (20)A/35