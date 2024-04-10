Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery), EL (24)A/12
Accord-UK Ltd is recalling a specific batch of Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery) as a precautionary measure due to the internal tablet blister strips being printed with an incorrect expiry date.
MDR number
MDR 027-04/24
Company name
Accord-UK Ltd
Product name
Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery)
SNOMED Code
42596911000001102
|Batch No
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|G2301502
|08/2025
|8 x 4 tablets
|08-Dec-2023
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Codeine Phosphate and Paracetamol
Brief description of the problem
Accord-UK Ltd is recalling a specific batch of Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery) as a precautionary measure due to the internal tablet blister strips being printed with an incorrect expiry date. The internal blister strip has been incorrectly printed with ‘EXP: 08/2023’; the correct expiry date ‘EXP: 08/2025’ is shown on the outer cartons. Only packs from the specified batch are affected.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients can continue to take medicines from this batch. The incorrect date on the internal blister strip has already been passed, however the outer carton states the correct expiry date ‘EXP: 08/2025’. If you have any concerns or questions related to the expiry date for this batch, please contact your pharmacy directly.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd’s Medical Information Department on 01271 385257, or email medinfo@accord-healthcare.com
For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd’s Customer Services Team on 0800 373573, or email customerservices@accord-healthcare.com
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
