Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord-UK Ltd, Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery), EL (24)A/12

MDR number

MDR 027-04/24

Company name

Accord-UK Ltd

Product name

Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery)

SNOMED Code

42596911000001102

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed G2301502 08/2025 8 x 4 tablets 08-Dec-2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Codeine Phosphate and Paracetamol

Brief description of the problem

Accord-UK Ltd is recalling a specific batch of Co-Codamol 8/500mg Effervescent Tablets (Key Pharmaceuticals Livery) as a precautionary measure due to the internal tablet blister strips being printed with an incorrect expiry date. The internal blister strip has been incorrectly printed with ‘EXP: 08/2023’; the correct expiry date ‘EXP: 08/2025’ is shown on the outer cartons. Only packs from the specified batch are affected.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients can continue to take medicines from this batch. The incorrect date on the internal blister strip has already been passed, however the outer carton states the correct expiry date ‘EXP: 08/2025’. If you have any concerns or questions related to the expiry date for this batch, please contact your pharmacy directly.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd’s Medical Information Department on 01271 385257, or email medinfo@accord-healthcare.com

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd’s Customer Services Team on 0800 373573, or email customerservices@accord-healthcare.com

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Yours faithfully

Defective Medicines Report Centre

10 South Colonnade

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4PU



Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574

DMRC@mhra.gov.uk

