Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord Healthcare Ltd, Atomoxetine 10mg, 18mg, 25mg, 40mg, 60mg, 80mg, 100mg Hard Capsules, EL(24)A/25

MDR number

MDR 113-05/24

Company name

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Product name

Atomoxetine 10mg Hard Capsules, PL 20075/1173

SNOMED Code

37277411000001106

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1110078 Jul 2024 28 08 Nov 2021 1111874 Aug 2024 28 15 Dec 2021 1200540 Oct 2024 28 15 Mar 2022 1203856 Mar 2025 28 21 Jun 2022 1207106 Jun 2025 28 24 Oct 2022 1300367 Sep 2024 28 01 Mar 2023 1300368 Oct 2025 28 02 May 2023 1308974 Jul 2026 28 19 Jan 2024 1308975 Aug 2026 28 19 Feb 2024 1111687 Aug 2024 7 30 Dec 2021 1203285 Mar 2025 7 20 Jun 2022 1207790 Jun 2025 7 07 Nov 2022 1210683 Sep 2025 7 16 Jan 2023 1304125 Apr 2026 7 13 Jul 2023 1307898 Jul 2026 7 08 Nov 2023

Product name

Atomoxetine 18mg Hard Capsules, PL 20075/1174

SNOMED Code

37276511000001108

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1203283 Mar 2025 28 16 Jun 2022 1203896 Mar 2025 28 08 Sep 2022 1207494 Jun 2025 28 31 Oct 2022 1208784 Jun 2025 28 17 Jan 2023 1208785 Jul 2025 28 28 Mar 2023 1307499 Jun 2026 28 15 Dec 2023 1309668 Sep 2026 28 07 Mar 2024 1111061 Jul 2024 7 20 Dec 2021 1200640 Aug 2024 7 21 Jun 2022 1300503 Oct 2025 7 02 Mar 2023 1307890 Jul 2026 7 08 Mar 2024

Product name

Atomoxetine 25mg Hard Capsules, PL 20075/1175

SNOMED Code

37276811000001106

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1110084 Aug 2024 28 19 Nov 2021 1111119 Aug 2024 28 11 Jan 2022 1200055 Oct 2024 28 11 Feb 2022 1208724 Jun 2025 28 23 Jan 2023 1309624 Aug 2026 28 29 Jan 2024 1309625 Sep 2026 28 28 Mar 2024 1309685 Sep 2026 28 08 Mar 2024 1111692 Aug 2024 7 14 Dec 2021 1200641 Oct 2024 7 04 Ap 2022 1207151 May 2025 7 23 Dec 2022 1306982 Jun 2026 7 05 Apr 2024 1307214 Jun 2026 7 29 Jan 2024

Product name

Atomoxetine 40mg Hard Capsules, PL 20075/1176

SNOMED Code

37277111000001101

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1110101 Aug 2024 28 17 Nov 2021 1111708 Oct 2024 28 25 Jan 2022 1203171 Mar 2025 28 15 Jun 2022 1204488 Mar 2025 28 25 Jul 2022 1205675 Apr 2025 28 01 Sep 2022 1207018 Jun 2025 28 20 Sep 2022 1307133 Jun 2026 28 13 Sep 2023 1309726 Sep 2026 28 08 Feb 2024 1200643 Dec 2024 7 30 May 2022 1207152 Jun 2025 7 03 Oct 2022 1300507 Nov 2025 7 06 Mar 2023 1307251 Jun 2026 7 22 Mar 2024

Product name

Atomoxetine 60mg Hard Capsules PL 20075/1177

SNOMED Code

37276311000001102

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1111748 Aug 2024 28 10 Dec 2021 1200173 Aug 2024 28 07 Mar 2022 1200600 Oct 2024 28 17 Oct 2022 1200601 Oct 2024 28 19 Apr 2022 1206867 Jun 2025 28 16 Jan 2023 1300717 Dec 2025 28 31 Mar 2023 1308067 Jul 2026 28 23 Oct 2023 1401176 Nov 2026 28 13 Mar 2024

Product name

Atomoxetine 80mg Hard Capsules, PL 20075/1178

SNOMED Code

37275711000001106

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1111226 Aug 2024 28 13 Dec 2021 1203290 Feb 2025 28 16 Jun 2022 1206825 May 2025 28 03 Oct 2022 1208609 Jun 2025 28 30 Dec 2022 1301062 Sep 2025 28 09 Mar 2023 1301063 Nov 2025 28 17 Jul 2023 1307545 Jul 2026 28 06 Nov 2023 1309767 Sep 2026 28 19 Mar 2024 1309768 Sep 2026 28 09 Feb 2024

Product name

Atomoxetine 100mg Hard Capsules, PL 20075/1179

SNOMED Code

37276111000001104

Batch No Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 1111229 Aug 2024 28 13 Jan 2022 1206820 May 2025 28 29 Sep 2022 1209117 May 2025 28 30 Dec 2022 1210645 Jun 2025 28 09 Oct 2023 1302718 Jan 2026 28 08 Mar 2024 1302719 Jun 2025 28 12 Jun 2023

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: atomoxetine hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

Accord Healthcare Ltd is recalling the above batches after retesting showed out of specification results. The tabled batches are being recalled as a precautionary measure after testing showed variability of the capsule contents beyond permitted levels.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batches immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Advice for patients

No further action is required by patients as this recall is being undertaken at a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level as a precautionary measure. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.

Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Further Information

For medical information enquiries please contact Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department on 01271 385257

For stock control enquiries please contact Accord- UK Ltd Customer Services Team on 0800 373573.

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

