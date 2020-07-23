Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord Healthcare Limited, Irinotecan Hydrochloride Concentrate for Solution for Infusion 20mg/ml (5ml vial), EL (20)A/33

Product information

PL Number

PL 20075/0443

MDR Number

MDR 074-07/20

Company name

Accord Healthcare Limited

Product description

Irinotecan Hydrochloride Concentrate for Solution for Infusion 20mg/ml (5ml vial)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed X21343 10/2021 1 x 5ml vial 11/03/2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: irinotecan hydrochloride

Brief description of the problem

Accord Healthcare Limited is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure, due to the observation of precipitation in the solution in the same batch marketed in another country (Malta). No complaints or adverse reaction reports have been received by the company to date for the UK product.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return these to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact:

Medinfo-BST

Tel: 01271 385257

E-mail: medinfo@accord-healthcare.com

For stock control queries, please contact:

Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team

Tel: 0800 373573

E-mail: customerservices@accord-healthcare.com

Fax: 01271 346106

