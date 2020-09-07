Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord Healthcare Limited, Amlodipine 10mg Tablets

MDR Number

MDR 006-09/20

Company Name

Accord Healthcare Limited

Product description

Amlodipine 10mg Tablets PL 20075/0130

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed GY0128 11/2021 28 20 Aug 2020

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Amlodipine besilate

Brief description of the problem

Accord Healthcare Limited is recalling the above batch of Amlodipine 10mg Tablets as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for tablet description, hardness and average weight obtained during stability testing.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all stock from this batch and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

For medical information enquiries please contact:

Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department

Tel: 01271 385257

Email: medinfo@accord-healthcare.com

For stock control enquiries please contact:

Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team

Tel: 0800 373 573

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

