Class 3 Medicines Recall: Accord Healthcare Limited, Amlodipine 10mg Tablets
Accord Healthcare Limited is recalling a specific batch of Amlodipine 10mg Tablets as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results obtained during stability testing.
MDR Number
MDR 006-09/20
Company Name
Accord Healthcare Limited
Product description
Amlodipine 10mg Tablets PL 20075/0130
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|GY0128
|11/2021
|28
|20 Aug 2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Amlodipine besilate
Brief description of the problem
Accord Healthcare Limited is recalling the above batch of Amlodipine 10mg Tablets as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results for tablet description, hardness and average weight obtained during stability testing.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all stock from this batch and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Company contacts for further information
For medical information enquiries please contact:
Accord-UK Ltd Medical Information Department
Tel: 01271 385257
Email: medinfo@accord-healthcare.com
For stock control enquiries please contact:
Accord-UK Ltd Customer Services Team
Tel: 0800 373 573
Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice.
NHS regional teams are asked to forward this alert to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
