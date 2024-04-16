Class 3 Medicines Recall: A. Menarini Farmaceutica Internazionale Srl, Invokana 300mg tablets (Northern Ireland only), EL(24)A/13
A. Menarini Farmaceutica Internazionale Srl is recalling a specific batch as a precautionary measure due to the distribution of Invokana 300mg in Northern Ireland in packaging intended for the Greek market.
MDR number
MDR 105-04/24
Company name
A. Menarini Farmaceutica Internazionale Srl
Product name
Invokana 300mg tablets (Northern Ireland only), EU/1/13/884/006
SNOMED Code
24088311000001106
|Batch Number
|Expiry Date
|Pack Size
|First Distributed
|NDL0N00
|31/03/2026
|30 tablets
|8 March 2024
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Canagliflozin hemihydrate
Brief description of the problem
A. Menarini Farmaceutica Internazionale Srl is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure due to the distribution of Invokana 300mg in Northern Ireland in packaging intended for the Greek market.
This affects Invokana 300mg (30 tablets) in Northern Ireland only.
Advice for healthcare professionals
Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.
Advice for patients
No further action is required by patients as this is a Pharmacy and Wholesaler level recall. Patients should continue to take medicines from these batches as prescribed by your healthcare professional.
Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.
Further Information
For medical information enquiries please contact menarini@medinformation.co.uk.
For stock control enquiries please contact rmillward@menariniuk.com.
Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.
Yours faithfully
Defective Medicines Report Centre
10 South Colonnade
Canary Wharf
London
E14 4PU
Telephone +44 (0)20 3080 6574
Download document