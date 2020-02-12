MDR Number

MDR 011-02/20

Company Name

Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd T/A GSK

Product description

Beconase Aqueous Nasal Spray

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed K84X 09-2021 1 06-Jan-2020

Active pharmaceutical ingredient: Beclometasone Dipropionate 50μg

Brief description of the problem

Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd T/A GSK has informed us of an issue related to error in the decommissioning of the above batch. Upon decommissioning at the pharmacy and when scanning the serialised 2D code, the status of packs may report as ‘DESTROYED.’ Although there is no risk to product quality, any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned.

Advice for Healthcare Professionals and Wholesalers

Stop supplying the batch listed above immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

For stock control enquiries please contact 0800 221441.

For medical information enquiries please contact ukmedinfo@gsk.com, via the Live Chat facility or on 0800 221 441 (option 2).

Recipients of this Drug Alert should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this letter. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Download document:Class 3 FMD Medicines Recall, Beconase Aqueous Nasal Spray, (Beclometasone Dipropionate 50μg), PL 10949/0104, EL (20)A/07