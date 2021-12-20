MDR Number

MDR 166-12/21

Company name

Wockhardt UK Ltd

Product description

Heparin sodium 1,000 I.U./ml solution for injection or concentrate for solution for infusion (preservative free) (PL 29831/0105)

Batch Number Expiry Date Pack Size First Distributed 5002058 June 2022 10 x 5ml amps 12 November 2019

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient: Heparin Sodium (Porcine)

Brief description of the problem

Wockhardt UK Ltd is recalling the above batch as a precautionary measure due to out of specification results due to a low bioassay result at the 24-month shelf life stability testing.

Advice for healthcare professionals

Stop supplying the above batch immediately. Quarantine all remaining stock and return it to your supplier using your supplier’s approved process.

Further Information

For more information or medical information queries, please contact:

drug.safety@wockhardt.co.uk

For stock control queries, please contact:

customer.services@wockhardt.co.uk

Recipients of this Medicines Recall should bring it to the attention of relevant contacts by copy of this notice. NHS regional teams are asked to forward this to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners for information.

Class 2 Medicines Recall: Wockhardt UK ltd, Heparin sodium 1,000 I.U./ml solution for injection or concentrate for solution for infusion, EL (21)A/38